LG ELECTRONICS CONTINUES TECHNOLOGICAL DOMINANCE WITH WIDE RANGE OF AWARDS AND ACCOLADES AT CES 2026

LG earns widespread recognition for groundbreaking innovations spanning multiple categories

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, the brand synonymous with Life's Good, cemented its continued role as an industry leader with a commanding performance at this year's Consumer Electronics' Show (CES). LG collected more than 139 industry awards and accolades including several highly coveted Best of CES™ 2026 awards, which are voted on by leading tech journalists from CNET, PCMag, Mashable, ZDNET and Lifehacker.

Highlights include: the Wallpaper TV, or LG OLED evo W6, earning Best Design at CES from Tom's Guide, praised for its 9mm thickness and wireless connectivity. TechRadar named the LG OLED evo G6 as one of the "Best TVs of CES," celebrating its Hyper Radiant Color Technology and Reflection Free Premium technology. LG Micro RGB evo earned the Reviewed CES 2026 Award for its rich and vibrant color, coupled with its newly upgraded Dual AI Engine-based a11 AI Processor Gen 3. Additionally, Rolling Stone named LG Sound Suite as "Best Home Theater" pick, highlighting its easy accessibility for premium sound.

LG Home Solutions category also received broad recognition at CES 2026, with multiple standout awards highlighting its cutting-edge innovation. LG CLOiD Home Robot earned Gizmodo's "Best of CES: Best Robot," praising its design and functionality. LG Signature highlighted its intelligence, user assistance and premium features. CNET's "The Home Tech Everyone's Buzzing About at CES 2026" accolade went to LG's Signature Washer and Dryer for its speed and efficiency. Additionally, Apartment Therapy recognized LG Signature WashCombo™, praising its ability to save space and time.

Top media outlets such as Business Insider and Washington Post have celebrated LG's groundbreaking products for their impactful design, products and cutting-edge features, further emphasizing LG's impact on consumer technology.

Highlights from LGs awards and accolades earned at CES 2026 include:

LG OLED evo Wallpaper TV (W6) Highlights:

Techlicious: Best of CES 2026

Best of CES 2026 Engadget: Best of CES 2026; Best TV

Best of CES 2026; Best TV The Verge: The Best TVs of CES

The Best TVs of CES Wirecutter: The Best of CES 2026: The Products We Want to Get Our Hands On Most

The Best of CES 2026: The Products We Want to Get Our Hands On Most Rolling Stone: The Best of CES 2026

LG OLED evo G6 Highlights:

Business Insider: I review TVs for a living, and these are the new models and display trends I'm most excited about in 2026

I review TVs for a living, and these are the new models and display trends I'm most excited about in 2026 CNET: These Are the Head-Turning TVs of CES 2026

These Are the Head-Turning TVs of CES 2026 TechRadar: Best OLED TV

LG OLED evo C6 Highlights:

Tom's Guide: These are the 7 best TVs we've seen at CES 2026, from OLEDs to Micro RGBs

These are the 7 best TVs we've seen at CES 2026, from OLEDs to Micro RGBs Engadget: The biggest new TV announcements at CES 2026 from Samsung, LG and TCL

The biggest new TV announcements at CES 2026 from Samsung, LG and TCL CNET: We Explored CES 2026. Here's the Cool and Smart Tech That Blew Our Minds

LG Sound Suite Highlights:

Rolling Stone: The Best of CES 2026

The Best of CES 2026 Variety: Best of CES 2026

Best of CES 2026 ZDNET: The 8 most exciting audio products I listened to at CES 2026 (including a surprise pick)

LG CLOiD Home Robot Highlights:

Apartment Therapy: Best in Show

Best in Show USA Today: USA TODAY's 50 Top Picks for CES 2026

USA TODAY's 50 Top Picks for CES 2026 The Washington Post: Here's the technology you should be excited about for 2026

Here's the technology you should be excited about for 2026 The Verge: These smart home devices impressed me at CES 2026

These smart home devices impressed me at CES 2026 Digital Trends: Top Tech

For more information on LG's award-winning products at CES 2026, visit www.LG.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

