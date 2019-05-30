LG Electronics Cuts Ribbon On $360 Million Home Appliance Factory In Tennessee

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics unveiled its new million-square-foot home appliance manufacturing facility in Clarksville, Tenn., where the company is now producing its top-rated washing machines* for the U.S. market.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8550251-lg-electronics-manufacturing-facility-tennessee/

LG Electronics’ New $360 Million Factory LG’s new washing machine factory in Clarksville, Tennessee is capable of producing more than one million units per year. LG Electronics unveiled its new million-square-foot washing machine facility in Clarksville, Tennessee, on May 29, 2019. LG’s $360 million washing machine factory, believed to be the most advanced, in the world, already employs more than 550 skilled American workers who are helping to accelerate delivery of LG’s innovative home appliances. LG’s new smart washing machine factory, equipped with state-of-the-art automation, robotics, and engineered systems integration, employs 550 skilled employees who assemble top- and front-load washing machines. (From left to right): LG Tennessee employee Charlie Lonergan, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Ju Han LG Global Production Center, U.S. Rep. Mark Green, President & CEO of LG Electronics North America William Cho, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, President of the LG Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company Dan Song, South Korean Consul General Young-jun Kim, Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and LG Tennessee President Untae Kim, cut the ribbon for LG Electronics’ new $360-million washing machine factory in Clarksville, Tennessee. (From left to right): U.S. Rep. Mark Green, President & CEO of LG Electronics North America William Cho, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, President of the LG Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company Dan Song and South Korean Consul General Young-jun Kim cut the ceremonial ribbon for LG’s state-of-the-art washing machine factory in Clarksville, Tennessee

The $360 million factory, believed to be the most advanced, integrated washing machine production plant in the world, already employs more than 550 American workers who are supporting continued production ramp-up – helping to accelerate delivery of LG's innovative home appliances to better meet U.S. consumer demand.

"We are proud to bring state-of-the-art home appliance production technology and even more U.S. jobs to the great state of Tennessee. Thanks to the support of local officials and the Montgomery County community, LG is expanding our business investments in the United States to better serve our customers and, ultimately, American consumers seeking the best washing machines in the market," said Dan Song, president of the LG Home Appliance and Air Solutions Company, during the ceremony on Wednesday.

"LG is known around the world for its innovative appliances and electronics, and the company's decision to build its first U.S. washing machine manufacturing facility in Clarksville speaks volumes to Tennessee's business-friendly environment," said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. "I congratulate LG on this great milestone and thank the LG team for its commitment to our state."

Joining Gov. Lee at the ribbon cutting was U.S. Rep. Mark Green, Tennessee Economic Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe, South Korean Consul General Kim Young-jun, Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

LG's new high-tech factory, equipped with state-of-the-art automation, robotics, and engineered systems integration, allows LG to change between models in a matter of minutes. Metal fabrication, plastic injection molding, and painting operations support sub-assembly and main line assembly manufacturing lines.

On the two main assembly lines, one for top-load and one for front-load models, highly trained American workers assemble the finished washers. All parts production, sub-assembly, and main assembly processes include integrated quality system checks along the way to assure the reliability and quality that are the hallmarks of LG washing machines.

An in-house warehouse stages the completed units that are ready for shipment to LG distribution centers and dealers' warehouses. "Shortening our supply chain will generate significant operational benefits like increased speed to market and more nimble responses to changing market conditions," said Song.

After constructing the massive factory in record time, the company began initial washer assembly last fall and has since been ramping up full-scale production of LG's award-winning front- and top-load washing machines. LG is ranked #1 in reliability for its washers, according to a leading U.S. consumer magazine. LG home appliances have earned more 2018 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Awards for appliances than any other manufacturer for two years running and hold the #1 spot in product quality and service quality on the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index® (ACSI) rankings.*

LG's new home appliance factory in Tennessee joins other major LG U.S. business and jobs initiatives throughout the country – including an advanced electric vehicle components factory in Hazel Park, Mich., and expanded R&D center in Troy, Mich. LG is ramping up production at its new $28 million solar module assembly plant in Huntsville, Ala., where it can produce more than a million solar panels a year. In Englewood Cliffs, N.J., construction is nearing completion on the new $300 million LG North American Headquarters campus.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

*According to the 2018 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers. The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 250,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. To learn more about the American Customer Satisfaction Index, visit www.theacsi.org

J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2018 customer satisfaction with top-mount freezer refrigerators four years in a row, with top-load washers and free-standing ranges for two years in a row and with side-by-side refrigerators for the first time. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2018 Laundry and Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 18,215 (kitchen) and 8,629 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2018. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.LG.com

