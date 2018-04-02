LG Electronics Honored By U.S. EPA As 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner Of The Year

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics has been recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) with the 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for continued leadership in protecting the environment through energy efficient home appliances and consumer electronics products.

"Environmental sustainability is a core business principle at LG. We're proud of our long-standing partnership with ENERGY STAR and our positive environmental impact in the United States," said William Cho, president and CEO of LG Electronics North America. "LG is helping American consumers experience 'Innovation for a Better Life' by creating products that deliver energy savings to help save money and the planet without sacrificing performance or style."

EPA Assistant Administrator William Wehrum applauded LG for its accomplishments. "By sustaining its ENERGY STAR commitment, LG continues to lead the way for others, proving that when you save energy financial value accrues across the board. LG is part of a distinguished group that has made a long-term commitment to improving public health and protecting the environment by eliminating energy waste and associated pollution," he said.

First recognized as ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year in 2012, LG is committed to developing the most innovative and energy-efficient products that provide consumers with superior performance while lessening the impact on the planet, explained Cho, who was previously named by CR Magazine as Responsible CEO of the Year, in large part due to his leadership in energy efficiency and environmental sustainability.

According to the EPA, LG is being recognized for "its unwavering commitment to energy efficiency and product leadership across many categories. LG has distinguished itself both as a leading participant in the ENERGY STAR program again and as a strong, impactful partner for ENERGY STAR promotions." LG's key 2017 accomplishments include:

Driving consumer purchases of more than 6 million LG ENERGY STAR certified products in 2017, representing over $3 billion in sales.

in sales. Growing the number of ENERGY STAR certified models by 73 percent in HVAC systems, 24 percent in dryers and 23 percent in refrigerators.

Expanding participation in a new ENERGY STAR category for LG with a series of advanced, stylish and very efficient air purifiers.

Generating millions and millions of consumer impressions as exclusive partner for the EPA's Motherly.com and Fatherly.com ENERGY STAR laundry promotions.

Promoting Flip Your Fridge, ENERGY STAR Most Efficient and Black Friday deals in support of EPA marketing initiatives.

Contributing to room air conditioner variable-speed compressor specification development (supporting the new 2018 ENERGY STAR Emerging Technology Award category), while proactively implementing automatic brightness control across various picture modes long before the Version 8 television specs were finalized in 2018.

Since its inception in 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners have saved American families and businesses $430 billion in energy costs and 4.6 trillion kilowatt-hours of energy, while achieving broad emission reductions and helping to protect the climate.

LG's ENERGY STAR accomplishments will be recognized in Washington on April 20.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the simple choice for energy efficiency. For over 25 years, the ENERGY STAR program has been America's resource for saving energy and protecting the environment. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Join the millions already making a difference at energystar.gov. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

