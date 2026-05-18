LG ELECTRONICS INTRODUCES WORLD'S FIRST NATIVE 1000HZ FULL HD GAMING MONITOR

New LG UltraGear Raises the Bar for Competitive Gaming Displays with 1000hz Full HD Performance for Faster Visual Response and Precise Game Control

News Summary:

LG Electronics unveils new LG UltraGear model (25G590B), the world's first FHD gaming monitor 1 with a native 1000Hz refresh rate.

with a native 1000Hz refresh rate. Designed for competitive gaming, the monitor supports faster visual confirmation and reaction times.

The 24.5-inch display is commonly adopted in eSports2, as it helps players track action with minimal eye movement and includes ergonomic adjustments and compact design elements.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled its latest UltraGear™ gaming monitor (model 25G590B). The world's first Full HD (FHD / 1,920 x 1,080) gaming monitor with a native 1000Hz refresh rate, the new model delivers the speed, clarity and consistency needed for competitive gaming.

LG Electronics unveils new LG UltraGear model (25G590B), the world’s first FHD gaming monitor with a native 1000Hz refresh rate.

The 25G590B is engineered with fast-paced first-person shooter (FPS) in mind. Featuring a 24.5-inch display commonly adopted for eSports, it enables players to track their adversaries and scan the in-game environment with minimal eye movement, supporting faster reaction times and tactical decision making.

World's First Native 1000Hz at 1080p Monitor for Enhanced Motion Clarity

With its native 1000Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution, the new LG UltraGear gaming monitor delivers the enhanced smoothness, motion clarity, and overall responsiveness that competitive gamers demand. As the first available monitor to achieve native 1000hz at FHD resolution, it represents a breakthrough beyond prototype-level demonstrations seen in the industry to date. This powerful display provides ultra-fast visual updates while preserving the readability of in-game menus and interfaces and maintaining the crispness of moving and stationary onscreen objects. The 25G590B's stellar performance shines brightest in FPS games, where accurate aiming and near-instantaneous visual confirmation are key to victory.

Unlike dual-mode monitors that require players to switch screen size or resolution settings to reach peak refresh rate, the 25G590B provides native 1000Hz performance in FHD by default. This allows tournament contenders to train and compete under similar conditions, preserving the resolution and visual clarity they need to perform well in a competitive environment.

The new UltraGear gaming monitor further enhances visual precision with Motion Blur Reduction Pro – an LG technology that makes fast-moving objects sharper and easier to track. This helps players follow rapid lateral movement with less effort, identify targets more clearly, and maintain focus during intense gameplay. Equipped with an advanced IPS panel and low-reflection film, the monitor elevates gaming immersion, offering exceptional color consistency and heightened visibility while drastically reducing glare.

24.5-Inch Display for Esports and Competitive Gaming

Featuring a 24.5-inch FHD display, the 25G590B is expertly engineered for competitive gaming environments. This optimized form factor is widely used in eSports as it allows gamers to keep critical visual information within their field of view at all times—a distinct advantage in situations that demand split-second execution.

The monitor also has a sleek, minimalist stand that pairs an ultra-clean gaming aesthetic with space-saving functionality. The stand's minimal base footprint helps maximize desktop real estate, granting players an unhindered range of mouse motion. Marked with precise calibration indicators, the stand makes it simple for users to apply the exact height, swivel, and tilt adjustments needed to replicate their preferred gaming setup.

Additional features include an integrated hook for convenient headset storage and the subtle and stylish UltraGear Emblem lighting, which provides customizable ambient illumination and celebrates UltraGear's iconic design identity.

AI-Powered Features for More Immersive, Focused Gameplay

The 25G590B incorporates on-device gaming AI features designed to boost both immersion and usability. AI Scene Optimization adds visual realism and depth by intelligently adjusting picture settings according to game genre, while AI Sound presents a more authentic spatial audio experience along with clearer in-game communications (when using a compatible headset). These AI-driven capabilities complement the monitor's ultra-fast performance to create the ideal platform for competitive gaming.

"This is a defining moment for gaming monitors," said Lee Choong-hwoan, head of the Display Business at the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company. "By delivering the world's first native 1000Hz FHD gaming monitor, moving beyond concept-level demonstrations, LG has established a new performance benchmark for competitive gaming."

For more information, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/upcoming/monitors/1000hz-monitor.

1 Based on publicly available information from consumer gaming brands as of May 18, 2026.

2 Based on expert insights from RTINGS and Screen Size Checker.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA