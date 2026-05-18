LG ELECTRONICS LAUNCHES ART TV LINEUP WHERE DESIGN SHAPES HOW ART LIVES IN THE SPACE

Featuring Wallpaper TV, OLED evo G6 and Gallery TV, LG's Art TVs Offer Distinct Design Approaches That Present Art with Visual Integrity Across Spaces

News Summary:

LG is rolling out its line of Art TVs including the LG Wallpaper TV, OLED evo G6 and Gallery TV, designed to fit naturally into different living spaces. The Wallpaper TV has also received global recognition, including the iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award

The lineup combines design with advanced display technologies, including Hyper Radiant Color Technology, Perfect Black and Perfect Color, and Reflection Free Premium, to deliver natural color, depth and clarity across different lighting conditions

LG Gallery+ allows customers to turn their TV into a personalized art display, offering access to over 5,000 curated artworks from renowned cultural institutions, along with the ability to showcase personal images or generate visuals using AI

The 2026 Art TV lineup is rolling out globally, with a complimentary three- month LG Gallery+ subscription available in select markets including the US

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is rolling out its Art TV lineup, bringing together the LG OLED evo AI W6 Wallpaper TV, LG OLED evo AI G6 and LG Gallery TV AI with frame as a collection designed for art‑forward interiors. Built on LG's OLED leadership, each model integrates seamlessly into living spaces and presents art with visual integrity, allowing content to appear as intended. This design approach has also received global recognition, with the Wallpaper TV earning the iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award for its design excellence.

Built on LG’s OLED leadership, each model integrates seamlessly into living spaces and presents art with visual integrity, allowing content to appear as intended.

Designed for More Than Watching

LG's Art TV lineup reimagines how the screen should exist within a space. Rather than approaching it as a conventional TV, LG shapes its form to suit different environments, whether minimizing its presence, aligning precisely with the wall or presenting it as a framed element. This gives customers the freedom to design their interiors around how they want to experience art and what they want their TV to look like and how they want to experience art at home.

LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV — Designed for minimal distraction

With a 9mm-range1 ultra-thin profile and certified True Wireless connectivity2, the Wallpaper TV minimizes visual distractions by reducing visible cables, so the screen blends seamlessly into the wall like wallpaper.

LG OLED evo G6 — Designed to integrate

The flush-fit Gallery design3 aligns precisely with the wall surface, creating a clean, minimal presence that fits naturally into the space.

LG Gallery TV — Designed as a gallery piece

With attachable frames4 and a gallery-style presentation, the Gallery TV treats the screen as a decorative object that becomes part of the interior design.

Engineered to Present Art as Intended

LG's Art TV lineup pairs its design approach with advanced display technologies that support how art is meant to be seen. Just as artwork in a gallery changes subtly with natural light throughout the day, the experience of viewing art at home depends on how accurately color, contrast and detail are preserved under varying conditions.

Color and Depth

Art appears richer and truer to life, with deep contrast and precise color that preserve subtle tonal detail. This is enabled by LG's self‑lit OLED technologies, including Perfect Black5 and Perfect Color6, along with advanced color processing that maintains accuracy across content.

Brightness and Real-world Viewing

Artwork remains natural and consistent across changing lighting conditions, from bright daylight to softer indoor environments. Hyper Radiant Color Technology7, powered by the α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen3, enhances brightness while maintaining accurate color reproduction.

Reflection Reduction

Reduced reflections keep content clear and visible with minimum distraction even in the daylight, resembling artwork hung in a gallery. Reflection Free Premium8 on select OLED models minimizes glare and helps preserve the visual texture of artworks under changing lighting conditions. Gallery TV achieves the effect with a specialized screen developed with input from museum curators.

LG Gallery+ Extends the Art Experience

LG Gallery+9 allows customers to turn their TV into a personalized art display, creating the experience of a premium gallery at home.

To celebrate the rollout of the 2026 Art TV lineup, LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV, LG OLED evo G6 and LG Gallery TV include a complimentary three‑month LG Gallery+ subscription10, giving customers in select markets access to over 5,000 curated artworks at no additional cost.

The service offers curated artworks from renowned cultural institutions, along with photography and a broader range of visual content. Customers can also display personal photos or generate AI-created visuals, allowing them to tailor what appears on the screen.

The LG OLED evo W6 Wallpaper TV is available for pre-order in the US, and the LG OLED evo G6 is available for purchase now. US pricing and availability for the LG Gallery TV and Gallery+ to be announced at a later date. Visit LG.com for additional information.

1The actual measurement is 9.95mm and may vary slightly depending on the measuring conditions.

2Visually lossless, based on TÜV Rheinland certification test conditions and measurement results may vary depending on connection status.

3 Actual fit may vary depending on installation conditions. A slight gap between the TV and the wall is possible. Installation requirements may differ.

4Availability of the attachable Gallery TV frames may differ by country. One type is included, and another type is sold separately.

5LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Black measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards. Applies to W6 and G6 series.

6LG OLED display is verified by UL for Perfect Color measured to IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection standards. Applies to W6 and G6 series.

7Applies to W6 and G6 series (except 97-inch models).

8LG OLED display is certified by Intertek for Reflection free measured to IDMS 11.2.2 sampling-sphere implementation.

9Subscription based service available on LG Smart TVs running webOS 25 and above, including older TV models with webOS 25 upgrade.

10Promotional offer valid from May 1 to December 31 for the subscription-based LG Gallery+ service, and available only in markets where this service is currently offered: Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Korea, the US, the UK, and Australia.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA