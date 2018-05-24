LG Electronics joins sbe's growing roster of strategic partners

The LG alliance will bring an unparalleled guest experience to sbe's iconic properties by leveraging LG's industry-leading B2B innovations, including state-of-the-art hotel televisions, kitchen appliances and digital signage display solutions. The LG-sbe agreement also contemplates unique co-marketing and branding opportunities to create innovative consumer experiences.

Sam Nazarian, Founder and CEO of sbe, said: "We strive to affiliate ourselves with global, best-in-class companies that can bring the most innovative technology and design-led products to sbe and our guests. We're proud to partner with LG and to continue to exceed expectations of our guests and residents."

Michele Caniato, Chief Brand Officer at sbe, commented: "As a leader in the world of hotels, nightlife, restaurants and residences, we aim to create an immersive, 360-degree luxury experience for our guests. In order to do so, we're partnering with world-leading innovative brands to bring our guests unique experiences across cuisine, design, entertainment and technology that can only be found within sbe properties. This latest partnership with LG builds on our current guest offering and will provide them with the opportunity to enjoy the latest in-room technology at our hotels and residences around the world."

Michael Kosla, Vice President, Hospitality, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions, said, "As the hospitality technology leader, LG brings a unique portfolio of display solutions to sbe's world-class properties. Both LG and sbe are focused on maximizing the guest experience, and our complementary premium brand positioning makes this an especially strong alliance."

The LG partnership follows sbe's recent announcement about offering guests the opportunity to experience the Lincoln Navigator and Lincoln Continental during their stay at sbe properties across the United States. The LG and Lincoln partnerships are latest in a series of sbe agreements with other innovative and design-driven brands including Evian, Van Dutch Yachts, Haworth furniture, and JetSmarter aviation.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with The Yucaipa Companies and Cain International (formerly Cain Hoy), sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 28 hotels and over 130 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2018. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, Hyde Hotel & Residences, and Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Cleo by Chef Danny Elmaleh, The Bazaar by José Andrés, Fi'lia by Michael Schwartz, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, Umami Burger, Hyde Lounge, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, watch sbe's #thisisbeyond video and visit sbe.com

About LG Electronics USA Business Solutions

LG Electronics USA Business Solutions serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

