LG Electronics Partners with Plug and Play, World's Largest Global Innovation Platform

LG's partnership will bring innovative ideas to Plug and Play's Internet of Things vertical. Plug and Play will work with LG to identify and address trends in the industry. With renowned startups and a committed innovation team, this partnership holds great potential to bring fresh new ideas to market.

"We are very proud to work with one of the most important industrial groups in the world, joining forces with LGTCA and LG Ventures in Silicon Valley. Their leadership in several industrial fields will bring valuable insight to our ecosystem," said Saeed Amidi, Founder and CEO of Plug and Play. "Our goal is to help them find the best and brightest startups from around the world so they can expedite the testing and development of emerging technologies that can help LG grow their business."

Yoon Won Suh, Head of the LG Technology Center of America, said, "As a major global company, we are always looking for innovative ideas and we look forward to collaborating with Plug and Play to expand the opportunity to engage with startups for mutual benefit."

This partnership will also serve as a keystone for future strategic initiatives with LG to create value and growth opportunities. For more information, visit: pnptc.com

About Plug and Play:

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Rappi, Dropbox, Lending Club, and PayPal. For more information, visit https://plugandplaytechcenter.com/

