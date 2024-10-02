LG ELECTRONICS PARTNERS WITH RUTGERS ATHLETICS ON A DIFFERENT KIND OF BLACK FRIDAY

Multiple brand activations enhanced fan experiences including the taping of the latest episode of LG's Transparent Conversations podcast series just off of The Rutgers Boardwalk, and with the "Life's Good Halftime Show Powered By LG" which entertained fans with a magical light show by the 400 members of The Rutgers University Marching Scarlet Knights playing tunes from their "Ode to New Jersey" playlist.

In its third season and hosted by former NCAA athlete and sports journalist Taylor Rooks, the latest episode in LG's Transparent Conversations podcast series will feature Rutgers students-athletes, coaches and staff including RU Women's Basketball Head Coach Coquese Washington, RU Women's Basketball Student-Athlete Antonia Bates and RU's lead sports psychologist Dr. Peter Economou who leads a team of eight professionals that offer counseling, support-groups and training for students to thrive on and off the field. The program has become nationally recognized and has gained a trusted social following.

The Marching Scarlet Knights kicked off their halftime show by spelling out the LG corporate slogan "Life's Good" as part of their halftime show. Additionally, LG also continued its in-stadium giveaway of 55-inch LG Smart TVs to Rutgers fans throughout the night. Nearly 300 LG employees also attended the game to support the hometown team.

"LG calls NJ home and so we are proud to support our home team and highly respected academic institution, Rutgers University," said LG Electronics USA CEO Chris Jung. "We believe in investing in the communities where we live and work so our collaboration with Rutgers Athletics enables us to help elevate the fan experience with Life's Good moments at Rutgers games while also delivering an important message about student-athlete mental health initiatives."

"Friday night at SHI Stadium was special," said Lisa Tirrell, President & CEO, SAMCO. "Having a global brand like LG in our backyard, partner with Rutgers really speaks to the type of transformative relationships we are fortunate to have here. LG, behind the leadership from Chris Jung, was collaborative in every way of activating this partnership, from student-athlete brand ambassadors to the elevating the game day experience. Black Friday in Piscataway will always be one to remember."

"The atmosphere was absolutely electric on Friday night in SHI Stadium", said Director of Bands, Dr. Todd Nichols. "Having the opportunity to partner with LG and be able to present a cutting-edge and high-power halftime performance, for such an amazing crowd is something our Rutgers University Marching Scarlet Knights will never forget!"

LG's partnership with Rutger's Athletics ushers in an even deeper commitment to LG's long-term relationship with NCAA sports, fans and most importantly student-athletes which includes NIL relationships with 10 Rutgers student-athletes. LG's Smart TV platform also features an exclusive NCAA Championship Channel covering Division II and III sports championships and The Rivalries, a docu-series that highlights college sports' rivalries from the NCAA's Division II and Division III programs. The Rivalries series is available free and exclusively on the NCAA Championships Channel (Channel 100) via LG Channels, a free streaming service available exclusively on LG Smart TVs.

To learn more about LG's partnership with the NCAA, Rutgers Athletics or listen to the Transparent Conversation podcast, visit www.lg.com/ncaa and www.lg.com/us/transparent-conversations.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Chris De Maria

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

