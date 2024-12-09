For special segment taped at LG's North American Headquarters,

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, recognized as America's most reliable line of home appliances and the #1 appliance brand in the United States,1 announced the renewal of its partnership with "The Drew Barrymore Show" for a second year. The partnership will integrate innovative LG kitchen and laundry appliances in numerous segments throughout the show's fifth season where Drew Barrymore and guests will provide practical tips and solutions to help viewers simplify and elevate their daily lives.

Drew Barrymore and Pilar Valdez on set at LG US Headquarters in the Home Appliance showroom.

Viewers can tune in Wednesday, Dec. 11 to watch a special feature taped at LG's North American headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., featuring senior culinary contributor, Pilar Valdez, known as @kickshawcookery.

The segment will take viewers inside the LG showroom kitchen, where Barrymore and Valdez explore how LG appliances make life good in the kitchen. Using LG's 6.3-cubic-foot Smart Induction Slide-in Range with InstaView®, ProBake Convection®, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide (model LSIL6336FE), Valdez will prepare a breakfast recipe with Barrymore and will demonstrate the ease of cooking with induction and show how easy it is to make the switch to sustainable, innovative cooking.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with 'The Drew Barrymore Show' for another season," said Jose Cardona, senior director of Home Appliance Brand Marketing, LG Electronics USA. "Drew's genuine and vibrant energy with her passion for innovation and design aligns perfectly with LG's 'Life's Good' mission to enhance everyday life with innovation and joy. Together, we look forward to delivering more inspiring moments while showcasing how LG's reliable line of home appliances deliver performance and convenience to homes everywhere."

Throughout the fifth season of "The Drew Barrymore Show," viewers can discover more ways to make life easier, including hosting tips, laundry hacks and other creative yet simple ways to make life good at home.

LG induction ranges and cooktops, the first in the industry to be ENERGY STAR® certified, offer users, on average, energy savings of approximately 18 percent from standard electric units, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information about America's most reliable line of home appliances from LG Electronics, please visit https://www.lg.com/us/reliable-home-appliances.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $60-billion-plus global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is an 11 time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

About The Drew Barrymore Show

"The Drew Barrymore Show" is a destination for entertainment, information, and important conversations. Composed of exclusive celebrity interviews, unique lifestyle segments, social media influencers and feel-good news stories, it is the show's mission to touch all aspects of life through Drew's unique optimistic lens. The nationally syndicated daytime show currently in its fifth season is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Drew Barrymore and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.

