LG ELECTRONICS SHINES BRIGHT AT KBIS 2026 GARNERING ACCOLADES FOR INNOVATION AND DESIGN EXCELLENCE

LG Electronics earned 16 awards and accolades at KBIS 2026, reinforcing its leadership in design, innovation and smart home technology.

The newly unveiled LG SIGNATURE Collections – Seamless, Iconic and Tailored – received significant recognition, with the Seamless Collection and its Dishwasher receiving multiple "Best of KBIS" honors.

LG's AI Core-Tech innovations, including the LG AI WashTower and Gourmet AI cooking technology, were also recognized for delivering intelligent performance and user-centric design.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics captured 16 awards and top honors at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), with its newly launched LG SIGNATURE Collections driving standout recognition for innovation, intelligent performance and elevated design. This impressive showing reaffirms LG Electronics' leadership as America's most reliable and #1 appliance brand* while underscoring LG's steadfast commitment to intuitive design, intelligent performance and personalized home experiences.

The three new LG SIGNATURE Collections— Seamless, Iconic and Tailored — were a key focus at KBIS 2026, drawing significant attention from industry experts and consumers for their distinct approach to modern kitchen design. The LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator was recognized during the KBIS Innovation Hour as “Most Likely to Spec Tomorrow,” underscoring its forward-looking design and integration capabilities.

Further reinforcing LG's leadership in advanced home solutions, the LG SIGNATURE Iconic 36-inch Gas Pro Range received "Best in Show" from The Ambient and "Best of KBIS 2026" from Trusted Reviews. Trusted Reviews also recognized the LG SIGNATURE Seamless Refrigerator 36-inch Built-In Depth French Door Refrigerator with 4 Doors with a "Best of KBIS" award. In addition, the LG SIGNATURE Refrigerator was recognized during the KBIS Innovation Hour as "Most Likely to Spec Tomorrow," underscoring its forward-looking design and integration capabilities.

LG's AI-powered laundry solutions were also recognized at the show. The LG AI WashTower earned KBB's "Readers' Choice" award, and the LG SIGNATURE WashCombo was recognized as "Best of KBIS 2026" by both Reviewed and SheFinds. These awards and accolades highlight LG's innovative approach to making daily routines more efficient and enjoyable.

"Earning 16 awards and accolades at KBIS 2026, particularly for our new LG SIGNATURE Collections and AI-powered innovations, reflects our commitment to purposeful innovation and refined design," said Dean Brindle, Head of Product Home Appliances, LG Electronics USA]. "We are dedicated to delivering intelligent performance and seamless integration to transform everyday living."

The awards and accolades reflect LG's beliefs that purposeful engineering and refined, minimalist design allow appliances to blend naturally into modern living spaces while delivering advanced performance. From intelligent cooking solutions to AI-powered laundry systems, LG elevates everyday experiences with connected innovations that combine precision, efficiency and streamlined aesthetics.

