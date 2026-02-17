LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS REIMAGINED LG SIGNATURE COLLECTIONS AT KBIS 2026

LG Introduces Three New LG SIGNATURE Collections Conceived for Homeowners and Designers to Define Their Style

News Summary:

LG SIGNATURE launched three distinct luxury appliance collections at KBIS 2026, inspiring homeowners and designers to express their personal style.

Each new LG SIGNATURE collection delivers intelligent performance alongside unique aesthetic approaches.

From intelligent cooking appliances to thoughtfully designed kitchen solutions, LG SIGNATURE elevates everyday experiences while maintaining a clean, minimalist presence.

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics today unveiled three new LG SIGNATURE home appliance collections at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), marking a significant expansion of its presence in the luxury appliance market. Designed for discerning homeowners and designers, the reimagined LG SIGNATURE lineup reflects the brand's continued investment in elevated design, intelligent performance and more personalized home experiences.

LG Electronics today unveiled three new LG SIGNATURE home appliance collections at the 2026 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS), marking a significant expansion of its presence in the luxury appliance market. Designed for discerning homeowners and designers, the reimagined LG SIGNATURE lineup reflects the brand’s continued investment in elevated design, intelligent performance and more personalized home experiences. The three new LG SIGNATURE distinct collections are designed around a unique interpretation of how appliances can elevate everyday living. Together, the collections reflect LG SIGNATURE's belief that aspirational luxury is personal, and the home should adapt effortlessly to the individual who lives within it.

The new LG SIGNATURE Collections – Seamless, Iconic, and Tailored – reflect different approaches to modern kitchen design while sharing a focus on thoughtful engineering and innovation.

The three new LG SIGNATURE distinct collections are designed around a unique interpretation of how appliances can elevate everyday living. Together, the collections reflect LG SIGNATURE's belief that aspirational luxury is personal, and the home should adapt effortlessly to the individual who lives within it.

With a focus on design integrity, the new LG SIGNATURE collections establish a polished and cohesive look across the kitchen environment. Thoughtful engineering and refined minimal design allow each appliance to blend naturally into the home while maintaining a quiet sense of confidence and performance.

"What's your Signature? is an invitation for homeowners to define what elevated living means to them," said Dean Brindle, head of product management at LG Electronics. "Every collection is purposeful with great design and effortlessly carries a quiet luxury aesthetic into any home."

Seamless Collection

Designed to visually disappear into the home, the Seamless Collection features flush panels, integrated forms, and placement flexibility that create uninterrupted sightlines. At the center of the collection is the LG 36" Built-In Depth French Door Refrigerator with 4 Doors designed for a clean, built-in look with a minimalist design. The Zero Clearance™ hinge system enables flexible placement near walls and surrounding cabinetry, while the Full-Convert™ Fresh Converter+ Drawer provides customizable temperature settings and larger, slow-melting Craft Ice™ than LG's core lineup, delivering everyday performance without compromising the kitchen's refined, architectural aesthetic.

Iconic Collection

Timeless design meets intelligent performance in the Iconic Collection. Defined by distinctive brass access and refined finishes to create a lasting presence in the kitchen. At its center is the LG SIGNATURE 36-inch range, which showcases Gourmet AI-enabled technology designed to deliver precise, consistent results with minimal effort. Expressive design paired with advanced intelligence reflects LG SIGNATURE's belief that beauty and performance should coexist effortlessly.

Tailored Collection

The Tailored Collection introduces curated finishes and distinctive design details that allow homeowners and designers to personalize their space. Appliances within the Tailored Collection integrate seamlessly into cabinetry with a flush-depth design, refined materials, and iconic handles that bring a customized, furniture-inspired look to the kitchen. Quiet operation and thoughtful craftsmanship reinforce a sense of harmony throughout the space.

From intelligent cooking appliances to thoughtfully designed kitchen solutions, LG SIGNATURE elevates everyday experiences while maintaining a clean, minimalist presence. Every interaction is designed to feel effortless and quietly powerful from the very first use.

The launch of each collection will be launched throughout 2026 with the Iconic Collection coming first in the second quarter.

Attendees of KBIS 2026 and IBS 2026 can experience the latest LG SIGNATURE collections and innovations at LG's expansive booth (#W2100) from February 17-19 in Orlando, Florida.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1#1 Appliance Brand in the US I Source: OpenBrand MindShare (AHAM Core 6) 2024-2025

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

Home Appliance Solutions

JL Lavina

[email protected]

Jennifer Tayebi

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA