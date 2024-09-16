LG ELECTRONICS USA PARTNERS WITH NEW YORK YANKEES TO SUPPORT NYC FIELD RENOVATION

LG Contributes $50,000 For Renovations at Elston Gene Howard Field; Adjacent To Yankee Stadium

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA, "The Official TV Partner of the New York Yankees," announced today that they are expanding their partnership with the Yankees to support renovations at Elston Gene Howard Field, which sits across the street from the current Yankee Stadium on the site of the original Yankee Stadium. LG's donation of $50,000 will assist in upgrades to the three ballfields at the location, which is utilized by the Bronx community and the Yankees' Summer Night Lights program.

During an on-field ceremony at Yankee Stadium prior to the Yankees-Red Sox game on September 12, 2024, LG USA CEO Chris Jung presented the check to NYC Parks Bronx Borough Commissioner Jessenia Aponte and Administrative Parks and Recreation Manager Clinton Johnson.

Having just completed its second season, Summer Night Lights serves approximately 300 children and teenagers from the Bronx between the ages of 12 and 18 who take part in tournament-style, co-ed baseball and softball games on Tuesday and Wednesday nights throughout July and August. The program is designed to keep area young people engaged in recreation and character-promoting activities on summer evenings, when midweek organized activities for young people are difficult to find.

"We believe in investing in the communities where we live and work. This collaboration with the New York Yankees enables us to improve these fields for the benefit of the youth of New York City," said LG Electronic USA CEO Chris Jung. "Creating an environment where children can enjoy positive experiences helps ensure 'Life's Good' in their community and provides a tremendous asset to their growth and development."

"LG has been a tremendous partner, and they are employing that same forward-looking, collaborative spirit toward the Bronx community, which utilizes Elston Gene Howard Field extensively throughout the year," said Yankees Senior Vice President of Corporate/Community Relations Brian Smith. "This donation will positively impact thousands of Bronx residents who rely on the park for exercise, recreation and team sports, including the children who participate in the Yankees' Summer Night Lights programming. We salute LG's contribution and look forward to seeing the benefits of their donation bear fruit for many years to come."

LG is in its second season as an official partner of the New York Yankees. Fans visiting Yankee Stadium can experience for themselves LG's award-winning OLED 4K Smart TVs in the LG OLED Sports Lounge, featuring in-game coverage on 13 large screen OLED TV's. For more information on LG Electronics, visit LG.com.

