LG Empowers Entrepreneurs And Small Business Owners With Notebook Mobility, New Resources

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is bringing WeWork members in New York City and Los Angeles access to the "LG gram Lounge," a unique space designed to help them grow their business by taking advantage of thousands of Skillshare classes in business, design, technology and more.



In addition to exclusive content, members receive a special discount on the new LG gram notebook computers with Windows 10 designed for business professionals. The LG gram Lounges also will host lunch-and-learn sessions, arming WeWork members with the network and tools they need for a successful new venture.

LG Brings Extensive Library of Educational Content to Business Professionals Through LG gram Lounge

"The next generation of emerging leaders is redefining what professional looks and sounds like," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing for LG Electronics USA. "Through this new initiative, we'll empower aspiring entrepreneurs by providing access to knowledge, a physical space, and – most importantly – the tech they need to turn their passions into professional careers."

The LG gram Lounge at WeWork's NY Times Square and LA Manhattan Beach locations will allow members to test the latest products, speak with brand ambassadors and enter to win a monthly giveaway of an LG gram.

Skillshare Instructors

LG and Skillshare have enlisted a core team of well-known instructors who will bring some of the most popular courses to life at monthly events:

Sophia Chang is a designer, illustrator and founder of creative agency ESYMAI, with an international following through her art and social media presence.

is a designer, illustrator and founder of creative agency ESYMAI, with an international following through her art and social media presence. Steven Irby ("Steve Sweatpants") is a self-taught street photographer, and is the co-founder and director of Street Dreams Magazine , a quarterly photography publication and visual agency.

("Steve Sweatpants") is a self-taught street photographer, and is the co-founder and director of , a quarterly photography publication and visual agency. Chris Bolman is the founder and CEO of Brightest, a technology company developing ways to make the world better, and his work has been featured in publications such as Harvard Business Review , Forbes and AdAge .

is the founder and CEO of Brightest, a technology company developing ways to make the world better, and his work has been featured in publications such as , and . Kevin Siskar is Managing Director of the Founder Institute New York, host of the Ambition Today podcast, and previously built an investment portfolio featuring over 100 early stage technology companies.

Course Topics Available

Business Planning

Building Presentation Stories

Creating a Cohesive Brand

Pitching Investors

Leveraging Social Media Advertising

LG gram Lounge Locations

New York City (April 4–July 31, 2018; Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.)

Los Angeles (June 1–Sept. 30; Monday–Friday; 10 a.m.–2 p.m.)

LG gram

Redefining the boundaries of portable computing, the latest premium, high-performance LG gram notebooks are designed for those entrepreneurs and professionals seeking power and mobility to keep business running smoothly. The 13-, 14- and 15-inch models come in at less than 2.4 pounds and boast a high-capacity 72Wh battery that lasts up to 22.5 hours* so business owners can worry less about finding a power outlet.

Equipped with the latest 8th Intel® Core™ i7 processor and solid-state drive (SSD) storage, the new lineup of grams builds on the success of its predecessors and redefines portable computing with improved mobility and durability, as well as an upgraded processor and more versatility. While other compact notebooks achieve lower weight or smaller size by minimizing interior space, the LG gram offers a second SSD drive slot for even more internal storage for large video files.

And for small businesses looking for extra connectivity, LG's commercial grade gram comes equipped with the Windows 10 Pro operating system.

Nine models comprise the LG gram 2018 lineup, including the following three flagship models:

LG gram 15Z980-R.AAS9U1 in dark silver with 8th Intel® Core™ i7 processors, with up to 1TB storage and 16GB DDR4 memory. Weight 2.4 pounds. Suggested price: $1,999.99.

in dark silver with 8th Intel® Core™ i7 processors, with up to 1TB storage and 16GB DDR4 memory. Weight 2.4 pounds. Suggested price: $1,999.99. LG gram 14Z980-A.AAS7U1 in dark silver with 8th Intel® Core™ i7 processors, with up to 512GB storage and 8GB DDR4 memory. Weight 2.19 pounds. Suggested price: $1,549.99.

in dark silver with 8th Intel® Core™ i7 processors, with up to 512GB storage and 8GB DDR4 memory. Weight 2.19 pounds. Suggested price: $1,549.99. LG gram 13Z980-A.AAS7U1 in dark silver with 8th Intel® Core™ i7 processors, with up to 256GB storage and 8GB DDR4 memory. Weight 2.13 pounds. Suggested price: $1,399.99.

For more information on LG gram Lounge locations and the new educational resources, visit LG.com/LGgram.

*LG gram notebook batteries on the 13.3-, 14- and 15.6-inch models last up to 22.5, 21.5 and 19 hours, respectively, based on 2014 MobileMark® criteria

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG Electronics is a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year. For more information, please visit www.LG.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-empowers-entrepreneurs-and-small-business-owners-with-notebook-mobility-new-resources-300632608.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.lg.com

