LG Energy Solution Establishes Its First Battery Recycling Joint Venture with Huayou Recycling

News provided by

LG Energy Solution

07 Aug, 2023, 20:30 ET

  • Two plants to be built in China, one for pretreatment (Nanjing) and the other for post-processing (Quzhou) 
  • The JV to reinforce LGES's drive for closed-loop system and promote its cost-competitiveness in securing key battery raw materials

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution (LGES; KRX: 373220) announced the establishment of its first battery recycling joint venture (JV) with Zhejiang Huayou Recycling Technology Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "Huayou Recycling"), a subsidiary of Huayou Cobalt.

LGES and Huayou Recycling signed the JV establishment agreement at Huayou Cobalt's Tongxiang headquarters in China on August 7, with the attendance of Dongsoo Kim, Senior Vice President of Procurement Center at LGES; Xuehua Chen, Chairman of Huayou Cobalt; and Wei Bao, General Manager of Huayou Recycling.

The new JV will oversee the construction of two battery recycling plants in China—a pretreatment plant in Nanjing, where LGES is currently operating its battery production facility, and a post-processing plant in Quzhou, a strategic location to utilize Huayou Cobalt's pre-existing infrastructure.

Once the production starts in late 2024, battery scrap generated from LGES Nanjing facility, as well as waste batteries collected by Huayou Recycling, will be delivered to the joint venture company to produce recycled metals, including nickel, cobalt and lithium, which will be processed and supplied back to the LGES Nanjing plant.

Through the JV, LGES will ensure a stable supply of waste batteries and battery scraps that are vital to the company's initiative toward establishing an integrated closed-loop manufacturing system, and further strengthen its competitive edges in securing key battery raw materials.

LGES will also reinforce its cost-competitiveness by increasing the amount of retrieved metals through adopting new techniques, as well as cutting back recycling costs. In addition, by situating both the pre-treatment and post-processing facilities in proximity to its Nanjing plant, LGES will be able to establish more solid closed-loop recycling system in China.

Establishing a closed-loop system of battery manufacturing is a key priority task for LGES in realizing its ESG vision. The company is proactively implementing ESG-related practices, such as reusing or recycling end-of-life batteries and managing waste generated at its business sites. In China, LGES has already completed the establishment of recycling system at its Nanjing facility in 2022. Globally, the company has secured strategic partnerships with leading recyclers to establish end-of-life batteries collection system.

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220), a split-off from LG Chem, is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with over 25,000 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers such as General Motors, Stellantis N.V., Hyundai Motor Group, and Honda Motor Co., Ltd. At the forefront of green business and sustainability, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutral operations by 2050, while embodying the value of shared growth and promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution's ideas and innovations, visit https://news.lgensol.com.

SOURCE LG Energy Solution

Also from this source

LG Energy Solution Crosses Halfway Mark in Its Journey to Reach Carbon Neutrality

LG Energy Solution Records Steady Gains in 2Q, Increases Revenue Guidance for 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.