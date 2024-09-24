LG Energy Solution Launches New Brand 'B.around' for Battery Management Total Solution

Company to accelerate expansion into battery management total solution field with debut of dedicated brand, 'B.around'

Slogan for the brand, "Be Around Your Side," represents a reinforced commitment to staying close to customers, constantly monitoring various battery conditions to guarantee safer, more convenient user experiences

New brand to offer comprehensive BMS solutions ranging from advanced softwares to SDV platform-optimized services

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution today announced the launch of its new brand for battery management total solution (BMTS) services, 'B.around,' and unveiled the logo and slogan. The company, which recently announced its plan to explore opportunities beyond battery manufacturing to extend its customer value and promote safer use of batteries, aims to accelerate its foray into the BMTS business with this launch.

Battery management system (BMS) utilizes various battery-related data to examine the battery's condition and ensure optimal performance and safe usage. What differentiates LG Energy Solution's BMTS from conventional BMS services is that it will offer more advanced solutions by including comprehensive and enhanced functions, ranging from safety and battery degradation diagnostics softwares to tailored solutions for software-defined vehicle (SDV) platforms.

Brand name and slogan signifies commitment to always being on customer's side by constantly monitoring the battery environment to enhance safety

The B.around's brand slogan, 'Be Around Your Side,' touches on the company's determination to always stay close to the customer in order to provide safer and more convenient battery experiences. The brand name and slogan come together to indicate the new service's differentiated competitiveness and vision.

The B.around name tells customers that it will always be around to hear their voices and prioritize their needs in an effort to provide the best customer value.

The service will also offer more advanced functions than existing BMS, which provide fragmentary functions that measure the voltage, current, and temperature of the battery, and will constantly monitor various other conditions to ensure a safe and optimized battery use experience.

The brand will also help realize a brighter EV future by providing unrivalled BMTS capabilities that are essential for next-generation vehicles.

B.around's product line encompasses software and hardware solutions

The B.around lineup includes BMS software, BMS hardware, and solutions for SDV platforms.

The software is largely divided into two types: safety diagnostics software, which preemptively detects and alerts users of abnormal signs indicating potential future issues such as thermal events, and battery degradation diagnostics software that examines and predicts a battery's future capacity to promote longer and healthier use. Based on these softwares, the company also provides BMS hardware with enhanced functions.

The SDV platform-optimized solutions utilize SoC (System-on-Chip), cloud and AI computing technologies. Notably, SoC-based technology is currently under development through a collaboration with industry leaders including Qualcomm Technologies.

LG Energy Solution's BMTS technologies were developed using empirical data obtained by disassembling and analyzing more than 130,000 battery cells and 1,000 battery modules, with the company taking advantage of its unique capabilities and insights as a longtime battery manufacturer. Its BMS software has already been applied to more than 100,000 EVs, securing a safety detection accuracy rate of over 90%, and the battery degradation diagnosis error rate in the 1% range, top-level in the industry. The company also holds over 8,000 BMS-related patents.

Based on its proven battery management capabilities, LG Energy Solution plans to put B.around brand products on sale to global automakers in earnest.

Meanwhile, LG Energy Solution is actively promoting Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) business by utilizing its core BMTS technologies and battery lifecycle data, looking to apply the B.around brand to this area as well.

"LG Energy Solution is the only battery manufacturer to provide a management service for the battery's entire lifecycle, including BMS solutions," said Brandon Kim, Head of the BaaS Business Development Department at LG Energy Solution. "Like B.around's brand vision, our goal is to always be close by so that we can provide differentiated customer value based on the technological capabilities we have accumulated over the decades."

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220), a split-off from LG Chem, is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with over 58,000 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, and Asia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers. Committed to building sustainable battery ecosystem, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its value chain by 2050, while embodying the value of shared growth and promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution's ideas and innovations, visit https://news.lgensol.com.