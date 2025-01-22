LG Energy Solution Ranked as the World's 12th Most Sustainable Company, Number One Among Battery Manufacturers

Corporate Knights acknowledges LG Energy Solution in the World's 100 Most Sustainable Corporations 2025 list, placing it in the top position among its industry peer group

Recognition in sustainable revenue and sustainable investment were the main drivers of the strong performance, as well as energy productivity and GHG (Greenhouse gas) productivity

Embracing responsibility as an industry leader, LG Energy Solution strives to bolster its own ESG management and pave the way to a sustainable battery ecosystem across the entire value chain, including indirect operations and suppliers

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution has ranked 12th on the list of 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World 2025 by Corporate Knights, marking its debut on the prestigious list. The company also secured the top position among its battery manufacturing peers.

Corporate Knights' Global 100 is a global sustainability index that provides an annual ranking of the world's most sustainable corporations with annual revenues of over 1 billion USD. This year's evaluation examined 8,359 corporations, scoring companies based on 25 key performance indicators across areas such as sustainable revenue, sustainable investment, resource management, employee management, financial management, and supplier performance. A ranking on this list is widely considered a mark of distinction for ESG management excellence.

LG Energy Solution's strong performance in the sustainable revenue and sustainable investment KPIs earned its recognition in the Global 100 assessment, meeting key criteria for ESG-conscious investors. The company received the highest possible scores in both areas, reflecting its core business of providing sustainable and reliable energy solutions and its significant investments in future growth engines.

Corporate Knights also highly rated LG Energy Solution's energy productivity and GHG productivity, among other criteria.

LG Energy Solution is dedicated to strengthening its ESG standards and practices, demonstrating the company's industry leadership. As such, the company has recently focused on preparations for stricter global regulations and ESG disclosure standards. Even before new international battery regulations, such as mandatory carbon footprint disclosure and battery passports, LG Energy Solution already adopted Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) in 2019 to evaluate the product impacts and transparently communicate with key stakeholders. LG Energy Solution aims to ensure the accuracy and credibility of LCA through third-party verification and Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) certifications, and the range of products covered by LCA and EPD continues to expand. In 2024, LCA covered battery cells with 83% of total capacity, and EPD certified battery cells with 60% of total capacity.

Furthermore, the company made substantial progress in social footprint management, reducing the potential for adverse human rights impacts by adopting a due diligence process to identify, prevent, mitigate, and address such issues. Enhancing its ESG governance, LG Energy Solution is committed to effectively managing emerging challenges and fostering an ESG-driven work culture.

In addition to reinforcing its own ESG management, the company is working to facilitate a sustainable battery ecosystem throughout its entire value chain by proactively supporting, engaging, and collaborating with its supply chain partners. Building on years of assessing and managing ESG risks in its Tier 1 suppliers, the company expanded these efforts in 2024, developing an IT management system that connects Tier-N suppliers for improved traceability and transparency. It plans to progressively broaden the scope of supply chain risk assessment, focusing on core raw material supply chains for critical regulatory compliance. To maintain transparency, LG Energy Solution published the 'Supply Chain Sustainability Report' this month, which provides information on its supply chain management system, strategies, and key achievements.

"We are honored that Corporate Knights has recognized our leadership in sustainability and ESG practices, naming us one of the world's most sustainable companies," said David Kim, CEO of LG Energy Solution. "We are fully committed to realizing our vision of leading the future green energy era with innovation in electrification for a sustainable battery ecosystem."

"As one of the world's largest battery manufacturers, LG Energy Solution is at the centre of what enables the transition to a net-zero economy. The company's inclusion in the 2025 Global 100 is a testament to its global leadership," said Toby Heaps, CEO of Corporate Knights.

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220), a split-off from LG Chem, is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with over 58,000 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, and Asia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers. Committed to building sustainable battery ecosystem, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its value chain by 2050, while embodying the value of shared growth and promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution's ideas and innovations, visit https://news.lgensol.com.

