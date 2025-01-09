LG Energy Solution to Exclusively Supply Cylindrical Batteries for Aptera's Solar Electric Vehicles

LG Energy Solution signs battery cell supply agreement with Aptera and CTNS

The company will supply 2170 cylindrical battery cells over seven years for the ' Aptera,' aimed to launch in the U.S. market in 2025

The company secures leadership in the emerging solar EV sector through differentiated technology leadership

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Energy Solution announced today its exclusive partnership to supply cylindrical batteries to Aptera Motors Corp. (Aptera), a pioneering company in the solar Electric Vehicle industry.

The agreement follows the signing of a three-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between LG Energy Solution, Aptera, and CTNS, a battery module and pack manufacturer, at CES 2025 in Las Vegas.

The three companies will collaborate on battery supply and business development to drive future growth opportunities. Under this MoU, LG Energy Solution will exclusively supply 2170 cylindrical battery cells from 2025 to 2031 to power Aptera's solar EV, the 'Aptera', aimed to launch in the U.S. market in 2025.

Key Highlights of the Collaboration:

Battery Cell Supply: LG Energy Solution will exclusively supply 4.4GWh of its 2170 cylindrical battery cells to support Aptera's production ramp-up from 2025 onwards.

Manufacturing Excellence: CTNS will utilize LG Energy Solution cells to produce high-quality modules and packs, optimized for Aptera's proprietary battery pack design.

Seamless Integration: Aptera will integrate these components into its Solar EVs, achieving new levels of efficiency and performance in the EV industry.

This cutting-edge design of the solar EV minimizes air resistance for increased energy efficiency, resulting in a driving range of 643 km (400 miles) on a single charge. Its integrated solar panels can power the vehicle for up to 64 km (40 miles) per day and over 16,093 km (10,000 miles) per year. Built with recyclable materials, this eco-friendly vehicle features a lightweight carbon fiber structure and no-welding assembly for maximum cost and production efficiency.

The addition of LG Energy Solution's cylindrical batteries offers superior performance and safety. To ensure safety, the batteries utilize high-quality NCMA cathodes enhanced with aluminum and LG Energy Solution's proprietary SRS® (Safety Reinforced Separator) with a ceramic coating.

LG Energy Solution has consistently made advancements in cylindrical battery technology, strengthening its position as a leading player in cylindrical batteries for EVs. By 2026, the company aims to significantly expand its product competitiveness and supply capabilities through mass production of the 46-series batteries at its plant in Queen Creek, Arizona.

This MoU reaffirms the company's differentiated capabilities in performance, safety, and customer value within the cylindrical battery sector.

"As a global leader in battery industry, LG Energy Solution is committed to enabling innovation that shapes the future of mobility," said Glen Choi, head of the Marketing Department at LG Energy Solution. "This partnership with Aptera is a testament to our mission that aims to empower every possibility, supporting the realization of solar-powered transportation while delivering advanced battery technology, ensuring practicality and flexibility for drivers."

"This partnership represents a significant milestone in bringing our solar electric vehicles to market with the reliability and performance our customers expect," said Chris Anthony, Co-CEO of Aptera Motors. "LG Energy Solution and CTNS bring unparalleled expertise, and we're excited to work together to power the future of sustainable transportation."

"We are thrilled to partner with Aptera and LG Energy Solution as we push the boundaries of innovation in the electric vehicle industry," said Ki-Jeong Kwon, Chief Executive Officer of CTNS. "This strategic collaboration will not only strengthen Aptera's production capabilities but also marks a pivotal milestone in CTNS's journey to become a leading manufacturer of advanced batteries in the United States, furthering our commitment to building a sustainable future through smart green technology."

About LG Energy Solution

LG Energy Solution (KRX: 373220), a split-off from LG Chem, is a leading global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, mobility, IT, and energy storage systems. With 30 years of experience in revolutionary battery technology and extensive research and development (R&D), the company is the top battery-related patent holder in the world with over 58,000 patents. Its robust global network, which spans North America, Europe, and Asia, includes battery manufacturing facilities established through joint ventures with major automakers. Committed to building sustainable battery ecosystem, LG Energy Solution aims to achieve carbon neutrality across its value chain by 2050, while embodying the value of shared growth and promoting diverse and inclusive corporate culture. To learn more about LG Energy Solution's ideas and innovations, visit https://news.lgensol.com.

About Aptera Motors Corp.

Aptera Motors Corp.® delivers the world's most technologically advanced solar electric vehicles (sEVs), made possible by breakthroughs in solar technology, battery efficiency, aerodynamics, material science, and manufacturing. Aptera is the first in a series of eco-friendly vehicles that the company plans to offer for consumer and commercial use. Its flagship vehicle, the Launch Edition, offers up to 400 miles per charge plus the ability to travel up to 40 miles a day on free power from its integrated solar panels. With only six key body components, Aptera's unique shape allows it to slip through the air using far less energy than other electric and hybrid vehicles today. To learn more, visit https://aptera.us

