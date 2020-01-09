LG Enhances The Art Of Home Living With AI-Enabled Tech Across Core Product Categories

Winner of a coveted 2020 CES Innovation Award, the new LG ThinQ™ Front-Loading Washing Machine features an AI-powered Direct Drive™ (AI DD) motor along with the company's new Proactive Customer Care service. The "AI DD washer" builds on 20 years of advancements in LG's groundbreaking Direct Drive motor which delivers unparalleled results without sacrificing efficiency. LG's new washing machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load. And LG's new user-friendly ezDispense feature takes the guesswork out of detergent dosage by automatically adding the exact amount of liquid detergent and fabric softener customized for each load at optimal times during the wash cycle for improved results.

For a further enhanced laundry experience, the AI DD washing machine supports LG Proactive Customer Care – a smart customer service solution that leverages advanced AI to deliver peace of mind and enhanced customer satisfaction, along with improved product performance and longevity. The service can immediately alert users to potential problems before they occur, expedite repairs when they are needed, and offer useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

Also debuted at CES was the diverse 2020 lineup of premium 88 and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs (models 88/77 OLED ZX) and advanced LG NanoCell 8K TVs (models 75/65 Nano99, 75/65 Nano97, 75/65 Nano95), with every model exceeding the industry's official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) with trusted independent labs such as TÜV Rheinland validating that LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and LG 8K NanoCell TV exceed this definition.* The latest 8K TVs also feature upgraded performance thanks to the new a (Alpha) 9 Gen 3 AI Processor. By leveraging deep learning technology, the 2020 lineup delivers optimized picture and sound quality for all types of content through AI-based 8K upscaling. Based on an intelligent deep learning network, AI 8K Upscaling delivers vivid and accurate 8K images by analyzing the content and applying Quad Step Noise Reduction and frequency-based Sharpness Enhancer to increase lower resolution content to near 8K perfection.

LG's indoor gardening appliance lets even the most novice experience the fun and joy of having a green thumb. Designed for the millions of consumers worldwide who want the peace of mind knowing exactly what's in their food and where it comes from, the innovative indoor gardening appliance cultivates crisp, fresh herbs and vegetables all year-round, perfect for urban dwellers or anyone interested in pursuing a healthier, greener lifestyle. Utilizing flexible modules, the appliance replicates optimal outdoor conditions by precisely matching the temperature inside the insulated cabinet with the time of day. LED lights, forced air circulation and wick-based water management allow seeds to transform quickly into ingredients for delicious recipes and dishes. The advanced gardening system is capable of holding up to 24 all-in-one seed packages*, enough for a family of four to enjoy the healthful benefits and culinary delights of a wide range of home-grown edibles.

With the 2020 LG InstaView ThinQ Oven's new Air Fry feature built-in, users can create delicious, guilt-free dishes right in their oven. The new technology eliminates the need for small air fry appliances that contribute to kitchen clutter and contributes to healthier cooking by alleviating the need for oil, as compared to traditional deep frying. LG's True Convection technology circulates hot air at high speeds for crunchy-on-the-outside, juicy-on-the-inside goodness that's evenly cooked throughout. And because no preheating is required, meals go from fridge to table faster than with conventional ovens. With InstaView technology, knocking twice on the oven's glass window illuminates the oven interior for easy visual monitoring of the dish as it's cooking. The feature alleviates the need to open the oven door unnecessarily, increases energy efficiency and reducing cooking times. The advanced range works with the LG ThinQ app so users can cook like a professional right at home with access to hundreds of thousands of recipes from smart cooking partners such as SideChef, Innit and Tovala.

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen lets consumers be as productive as they can be, quickly and easily. Whether texting a friend while watching a video, updating fantasy football while researching stats, sharing and comparing while online shopping, or writing an email while referencing a presentation, consumers can navigate, research, communicate and more across two screens simply and efficiently. What's more, LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen features unique experiences that provide more control for scenarios where two identical OLED displays simply work better than one, saving precious screen real estate.

