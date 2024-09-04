LG EXHIBITS ITS AWARD-WINNING OLED evo AND QNED MINI LED TV TECHNOLOGIES AT CEDIA EXPO 2024

Big-Screens and Critically-Acclaimed LG OLED Technology Deliver the Ultimate Home Entertainment Experience for Custom Installers and Their Customers

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics, a leader in innovative consumer TV technology, will exhibit its award-winning LG OLED evo and QNED Mini LED Smart TVs this week at CEDIA Expo 2024 at the Denver Convention Center (Booth #3101). CEDIA Expo enables Smart Home technology professionals to discover new products, engage with exhibitors, collaborate with peers, and gain valuable education through both CEDIA and exhibitor led, manufacturer product training.

Also featured in the booth is an example of LG's wall-sized Luxury Home Displays, a 163-inch direct-view LED model. These displays are designed to take the guesswork out of configuring which display is right for discerning luxury customers. From 2K to 8K configurations with screen sizes from 108-inches diagonal to a show stopping 325-inch screen, these solutions come with the support of a national network of local service centers and Direct View engineers who are trained to support dealers every step of the way.

The world's #1 OLED TV for 11 years1, LG's 2024 OLED evo Smart TV lineup features the most advanced range of LG OLED evo TVs to-date delivering over 8.3 million self-lit pixels for perfect black and luminous colors.

LG's OLED evo G4 TVs are equipped with the new α (Alpha) 11 AI processor, which effectively enhances picture and audio quality. This provides a 7.7-times improvement in graphic performance and a 2.8-times faster processing speed compared to the a5 AI Processor. All 2024 LG OLED TVs feature an upgraded webOS platform that offers an array of smart features, alongside access to a continually expanding library of free content with LG Channels.

The LG OLED evo G4 Series features 5 screen sizes (97-, 83-, 77-, 65- & 55-inches). The LG OLED evo C4 Series (α9 AI Processor Gen7) features 6 screen sizes (83-, 77-, 65-, 55-, 48- & 42-inches).

With LG OLED TVs, consumers can enjoy movie magic from home with Dolby Vision™, Dolby Atmos® & FILMMAKER MODE™. For gamers, LG OLED TVs are packed with gaming features like NVIDIA G-Sync and 120Hz refresh rate.

LG's booth will feature the ultra-large 98-inch LG QNED89T with vibrant picture quality, advanced AI-powered processing technologies, extensive personalization features and sophisticated design. The 2024 QNED lineup offers an expansive array of screen options that provide customers with options to suit any space. The LG QNED TV QNED85T features 5 screen sizes (86-, 75-, 65-, 55- & 50-inches). The LG QNED Mini LED TV QNED90T features 3 screen sizes (86-, 75- & 65-inches).

For an enriched home entertainment experience with heightened immersion, LG OLED TVs and QNED TVs effortlessly pair with LG Soundbars through WOWCAST Built-in, resulting in superior audio quality from seamless wireless connectivity. WOW Orchestra creates three-dimensional audio immersion, with the TV's built-in speakers and soundbar working in harmony to present a unified audio system.

To learn more about all of LG's innovative home solutions, visit LG.com.

1 LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 11 consecutive years by Omdia. Source: Omdia. Unit shipments, 2013-2023. Results are not an endorsement of LG Electronics. Any reliance on these results is at the third-party's own risk. Visit Omdia: Technology research that connects the dots for more details.

