UNWRAP UNBEATABLE BLACK FRIDAY SAVINGS ON LG HOME APPLIANCE AND ENTERTAINMENT FAVORITES

Save on everything from cutting-edge OLED TVs to smart kitchen and laundry innovations in LG's biggest sale of the year

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, LG Electronics USA is rolling out its best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of the year, with a promotion featuring select TVs with savings up to 45% off MSRP. Enjoy LG's Black Friday Price Guarantee1 on specific promotions from now through December 1. Save on kitchen and laundry innovations from America's most reliable and #1 appliance brand.2 Now through December 3, save up to $800 on bundles featuring two or more eligible LG or LG STUDIO ENERGY STAR® certified appliances.3

Brighter Holidays, Bigger Savings on LG TVs

LG has a TV for everyone, and now is the best time to purchase. For a limited time, you can:

Smarter Kitchens, Sweeter Savings This Holiday Season with LG

LG 29-Cubic-Foot Standard-Depth MAX™ 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Mirror InstaView® MyColor™ and Mini Craft Ice™ (LF29S9775S) – Knock twice to illuminate the Mirror InstaView® window, then customize the MyColor™ lighting to match any holiday mood. With 29 cubic feet of space for party platters and desserts, plus slow-melting Mini Craft Ice™, the refrigerator keeps every celebration fresh and stylish. ENERGY STAR certified. Now $3,499 ($500 off MSRP).

(LF29S9775S) – Knock twice to illuminate the Mirror InstaView® window, then customize the MyColor™ lighting to match any holiday mood. With 29 cubic feet of space for party platters and desserts, plus slow-melting Mini Craft Ice™, the refrigerator keeps every celebration fresh and stylish. ENERGY STAR certified. Now $3,499 ($500 off MSRP). LG Top-Control Dishwasher with 1-Hour Wash & Dry, QuadWash® Pro, and Dynamic Heat Dry™ (LDTH555NS) – QuadWash® Pro tackles baked-on messes, while Dynamic Heat Dry™ leaves dishes table-ready fast. Quiet operation and ThinQ® smart control make cleanup effortless. Now $699 ($500 off MSRP).

(LDTH555NS) – QuadWash® Pro tackles baked-on messes, while Dynamic Heat Dry™ leaves dishes table-ready fast. Quiet operation and ThinQ® smart control make cleanup effortless. Now $699 ($500 off MSRP). LG 6.3-cubic-foot Smart Induction Slide-In Range with InstaView®, ProBake Convection®, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide (LSIL6336XE) – Cook holiday favorites with precision using four cooking modes: Induction, ProBake® Convection, Air Fry, and Air Sous Vide for perfect results every time. ENERGY STAR certified. Now $1,849 ($1,450 off MSRP).

Bring the Beat to Every Gathering with LG Audio Products

LG xboom Bounce Core (BOUNCE.AUSALBK) – Designed with LG's Experiential Architect, will.i.am, the xboom Bounce delivers deep bass and crisp highs through dual passive radiators and Peerless dome tweeters. With up to 30 hours of playtime 5 and IP67 protection,6 it's built for every holiday vibe. Now $119

(BOUNCE.AUSALBK) – Designed with LG's Experiential Architect, will.i.am, the xboom Bounce delivers deep bass and crisp highs through dual passive radiators and Peerless dome tweeters. With up to 30 hours of playtime and IP67 protection,6 it's built for every holiday vibe. Now $119 LG xboom Grab Core (GRAB.AUSALBK) – Hit the town with portable, bold sound and audio tuned to perfection by LG's Experiential Architect, will.i.am. The LG xboom Grab by will.i.am has an ultra-durable design that delivers rich sound with a racetrack woofer and Peerless tweeter. An adjustable strap and 19-hour battery keeps you listening to your favorites, without interrupting your you day. 5 Now $89

(GRAB.AUSALBK) – Hit the town with portable, bold sound and audio tuned to perfection by LG's Experiential Architect, will.i.am. The LG xboom Grab by will.i.am has an ultra-durable design that delivers rich sound with a racetrack woofer and Peerless tweeter. An adjustable strap and 19-hour battery keeps you listening to your favorites, without interrupting your you day. Now $89 LG S95TR Home Theater Soundbar (S95TR) - Take your home theater sound to a new level with this impressive 9.1.5 channel LG Home Theater Soundbar with Dolby Atmos®¹⁰. Five (5) up-firing speakers, combined with a powerful subwoofer and wireless rear speakers, set the stage for an immersive surround sound experience. Now $899

Clean Up in Style This Thanksgiving and Beyond with LG Laundry and Vacuum Deals

LG 5.0-cubic-foot Mega Capacity Smart Front Load Washer with TurboWash® 360, AI Sensing and Hybrid Electronics Controls with LCD Display (WM5800HVA) – Handle holiday laundry in record time. The 5.0-cubic-foot capacity fits large loads, while TurboWash® 360° cleans them in under 30 minutes. 7 AI Wash automatically selects the optimal settings, and Steam cycles refresh clothes and bedding with ease. ENERGY STAR certified. Now $899 ($550 off MSRP).

(WM5800HVA) – Handle holiday laundry in record time. The 5.0-cubic-foot capacity fits large loads, while TurboWash® 360° cleans them in under 30 minutes. AI Wash automatically selects the optimal settings, and Steam cycles refresh clothes and bedding with ease. ENERGY STAR certified. Now $899 ($550 off MSRP). LG 5.5-Cubic-Foot Mega Capacity Top Load Washer with TurboWash™ Washer with Steam, ezDispense, Wi-Fi Connectivity (WT8600CW) – Tackle big holiday laundry days with the 5.5-cubic-foot top-load washer. AI sensing adjusts each cycle for the perfect clean, while ezDispense® holds enough detergent for up to 25 loads. 8 EasyUnload™ simplifies transferring clothing to the dryer. ENERGY STAR certified. Now $999 ($500 off MSRP).

(WT8600CW) – Tackle big holiday laundry days with the 5.5-cubic-foot top-load washer. AI sensing adjusts each cycle for the perfect clean, while ezDispense® holds enough detergent for up to 25 loads. EasyUnload™ simplifies transferring clothing to the dryer. ENERGY STAR certified. Now $999 ($500 off MSRP). LG Styler® Smart Steam Closet with Dual TrueSteam® Technology, Dynamic MovingHangers™ and Built-In HandySteamer™ (SC5GMR80H) –TrueSteam® technology removes wrinkles and odors, while the HandySteamer™ handles quick touch-ups. Now $1,999 ($700 off MSRP).

Work, Play, and Create Smarter This Holiday Season with LG

Save big on award-winning laptops and monitors, with up to 40% off select gram and gaming monitors.10

LG UltraGear (45GX950A-B) – The 45-inch curved OLED screen delivers stunning 5K2K resolution at 165 Hz – or switch to Dual Mode for 330 Hz Wide Full HD gameplay.9 With a lightning-fast 0.03 ms response time and NVIDIA G-Sync® Compatibility and FreeSync™ Premium Pro support, every frame looks smooth, sharp, and immersive. Now $1,499 ($500 off MSRP).

LG gram 17 Inch, Thin and Lightweight Laptop (17Z90T-H.AAB4U1) – Work, stream, and create anywhere with the ultra-light LG gram 17. Powered by an Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor, this 3.12 lb laptop delivers stunning detail on a 17-inch WQXGA display and all-day battery life for uninterrupted productivity. ENERGY STAR certified. Now $1,099 ($900 off MSRP).

Clean Up for the Holidays with LG Vacuum Savings

LG CordZero™ Q3 Cordless Stick Vacuum (C5323B0) – Powerful 150 Air Watts suction and up to 60 minutes of runtime makes cleanup simple. The Auto Multi-Surface Detect nozzle adjusts between floors, while Kompressor™ technology compresses debris for less frequent emptying. Now $249 ($80 off MSRP).

Dreaming of a Green Christmas

As Americans celebrate the holidays this year, they have more energy-saving choices than ever. In 2025, LG is the brand with the most ENERGY STAR® certified cooking products (ranges, ovens and cooktops), residential clothes dryers, clothes washers, laundry centers, and refrigerator-freezers. What's more, led by its award-winning OLED models, LG is the brand with the most ENERGY STAR certified TVs on the market this holiday season.

For more details and to shop all of LG's Black Friday and Cyber Day promotions, visit www.lg.com/us/promotions.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

1Black Friday Price Guaranteed terms and conditions: Purchase an eligible product on LG.com from 10/16/25 to 12/7/25 (the "Promotion Period") and if the pre-tax sale price of the identical product on LG.com is reduced during the Promotion Period, LG will refund the difference in price. This offer applies only to price reductions on LG.com and does not include prices offered by any other retailer, seller, reseller, or website. Eligible refunds will be automatically processed to your original form of payment, usually within 2-3 weeks after end of Promotion Period or product delivery, whichever date is later. Longer processing times may apply during high demand periods. LG is not responsible or liable for any delays, denials, or failures in processing a refund due to incorrect or incomplete information whether caused by printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error or other errors, declined transactions, chargebacks or bank processing failures, technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in network hardware or software or technical errors on LG.com. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

2#1 Appliance Brand in the US I Source: OpenBrand MindShare (AHAM Core 6) 2024-2025

3Purchase select LG home appliances and receive instant savings up to $300 when you purchase two (2), three (3), or four (4) or more eligible LG and/or LG STUDIO Kitchen, Laundry, or Floor Care appliances in a single purchase between November 05, 2025 and December 03, 2025 (the "Program Period"). Bundle must include two (2) eligible appliances to qualify for a $100, three (3) eligible appliances to qualify for a $200, four (4) or more eligible appliances to qualify for a $300 rebate. LG STUDIO bundle must include four (4) eligible LG STUDIO appliances to qualify for $600, five (5) or more eligible LG STUDIO appliances to qualify for $800. Consumers may receive a maximum of $800 by purchasing five (5) or more LG STUDIO appliances. This offer is subject to availability. The maximum number of appliances of the same category allowed to qualify for this rebate is two (2) except Over-The-Range Microwave maximum is one (1). WashTower™ products (Washer + Dryer) will count as two (2) qualifying units towards a bundle.

Eligible Categories: Refrigerator, Range, Wall Oven, Cooktop, Over-The-Range Microwave, Dishwasher, Hood Vent, Floor Care, Washers, Dryers, WashTowers™ (count as two qualifying units) and WashCombo™ (count as one qualifying unit).

Excluded Items: LG Countertop Microwaves, LG Air Care, all LG SIGNATURE branded appliances, open-box items and display units do not qualify for this rebate.

4Purchase select LG OLED or QNED TV with select LG Soundbar in a single transaction on http://www.LG.com between January 6, 2025 and December 7, 2025 and receive up to $200 off the Soundbar purchase price as bundle discount. Soundbar and eligible TV must be purchased in the same order. There are 3 select LG OLED & QNED TV and Soundbar bundle offers, details listed below. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart, returned or part of the order is canceled, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with any other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice.

5Based on internal testing using volume level 50%, Bluetooth on, EQ Voice Enhance mode, and no lighting. Actual battery usage time and performance may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

6Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529. Dust tight and water resistant up to 1 meter for 30minutes. Tested in fresh water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

7Based on 8-10lb load. The results may vary depending on load type/weight.

8Based on 9-13 lb. loads in normal mode, up to 14 loads when using detergent and softener; up to 25 loads when using both compartments to dispense detergent only. Always use HE (High-Efficiency) detergent with this washer. Use the ezDispense® Nozzle Clean function to periodically clean the reservoirs or before changing the softener reservoir to a detergent reservoir and vice versa.

9Actual refresh rates may vary depending on computer graphics specifications and configurations.

10Purchase an eligible product on LG.com from 11/17/25 to 12/1/25 (the "Promotion Period") and if the pre-tax sale price of the identical product on LG.com is reduced during the Promotion Period, LG will refund the difference in price. This offer applies only to price reductions on LG.com and does not include prices offered by any other retailer, seller, reseller, or website. Eligible refunds will be automatically processed to your original form of payment, usually within 2-3 weeks after end of Promotion Period or product delivery, whichever date is later. Longer processing times may apply during high demand periods. LG is not responsible or liable for any delays, denials, or failures in processing a refund due to incorrect or incomplete information whether caused by printing, typographical, technical, computer, network or human error or other errors, declined transactions, chargebacks or bank processing failures, technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in network hardware or software or technical errors on LG.com. Additional terms and conditions may apply.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

