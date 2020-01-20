LG Expands Industry-First 'Craft Ice' Feature To More Refrigerator Models In 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA continues to redefine the art of home entertaining by expanding the industry-first LG Craft Ice™ feature to 15 additional smart refrigerator models in different sizes, configurations and premium finishes rolling out in spring 2020.

LG refrigerators with Craft Ice are the first of their kind in the industry and bring one of the most prolific beverage trends into the home by automatically making slow-melting round ice (measuring 2 inches in diameter) without the hassle of manually filling and freezing ice molds.

LG refrigerators with Craft Ice are the first of their kind in the industry and bring one of the most prolific beverage trends into the home by automatically making slow-melting round ice (measuring 2 inches in diameter) without the hassle of manually filling and freezing ice molds. LG Electronics USA continues to redefine the art of home entertaining by expanding the industry-first LG Craft Ice™ feature to 15 additional smart refrigerator models in different sizes, configurations and premium finishes rolling out in spring 2020.

With the ability to store up to 25 ice spheres in the freezer drawer bin and auto-replenishment, LG refrigerators with Craft Ice represent a paradigm shift for home entertaining – opening up a new frontier for home mixologists and cocktail connoisseurs, while also keeping sodas, lemonade, iced coffee, and other drinks, colder for longer.

The new 2020 models from LG, the most-awarded brand in home appliances,* offer round LG Craft Ice in the freezer drawer along with crushed and cubed ice in the refrigerator door. Each features an automatic water dispenser that measures the exact amount (4, 8, 16 or 32 ounces) of fresh, filtered water and automatically turns off when done, leaving the guesswork out of measuring for drink mixes and recipes.

The 15 new Craft Ice refrigerators announced at the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show will be offered in premium finishes including PrintProof™ Black Stainless and PrintProof Stainless Steel under the LG and LG Studio brands. They will be available in various configurations and sizes – French-door, bottom-freezer and side-by-side models in standard and counter depth – for unparalleled custom kitchen design flexibility.

The new 2020 LG Craft Ice refrigerators build on the success of the four award-winning LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerators available now – models LRFVS3006S, LRFVS3006D, LRFVC2406S and LRFVC2406D, the first in the industry to offer this exclusive innovation. Recognized for their iconic tinted glass panel in the door, LG InstaView Refrigerators allow users to knock twice to illuminate the interior and see inside, making choosing favorite grab and go foods before opening the door easy and reducing cold air loss.

"With this expanded range of models, LG is offering a wider range of consumers access to one of hottest trends in the industry, as well as providing more exciting choices when designing their kitchen, proving that with LG there's no need to compromise," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA.

Each of the Craft Ice models are equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity for enhanced convenience. Using the LG ThinQ® mobile app, users can manage LG smart refrigerators remotely, receive alerts if the refrigerator door is left open, set fresh food and freezer temperatures or turn IcePlus™ on and off. For added convenience, LG smart refrigerators respond to voice commands via Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

LG refrigerators with Craft Ice will also support LG Proactive Customer Care – a new smart customer service solution that leverages artificial intelligence to deliver peace of mind and enhanced customer satisfaction, along with improved product performance and longevity. The service can immediately alert users to potential problems before they occur, expedite repairs when they are needed, and offer useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.

The expanded 2020 line of LG Craft Ice refrigerators starts at $3,499 and will begin rolling out at retailers nationwide in March.

Visit the LG Electronics booth (C8101, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center) during the 2020 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show from January 21 – 23 for an opportunity to experience interactive demonstrations with LG's exclusive Craft Ice as well as other new products. For more news and information, visit www.LGCraftIce.com.

"Craft Ice" is a trademark of LG Electronics USA. "LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

* EDITOR'S NOTE:

According to the 2019 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers. The ACSI is the only national cross-industry measure of customer satisfaction in the United States. Each year, the ACSI uses data from interviews with roughly 250,000 customers as inputs to an econometric model for analyzing customer satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors. According to the 2019 ACSI survey of customers rating their household appliance manufacturers, LG is second to none in product quality and value, tied with another manufacturer in this year's report. To learn more about the American Customer Satisfaction Index, visit www.theacsi.org.

J.D. Power ranked LG highest in 2019 customer satisfaction for French-door refrigerators two out of three years, side-by-side refrigerators two years in a row, top-mount freezer refrigerators five years in a row, and dishwashers two out of three years. LG received the highest numerical score in the respective segments of the J.D. Power 2019 Appliance Satisfaction Study, based on 10,355 (kitchen) and 4,037 (laundry) total responses, measuring customer opinions about their new appliance purchased in the previous 12 months, surveyed March-April 2019. Your experiences may vary. Visit jdpower.com.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics, and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.lg.com

