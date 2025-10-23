LG EXPANDS INTEGRATED CASTING CAPABILITY TO HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF EXISTING HOTEL TV DEVICES

Free Firmware Update Enables Systems Integrators to Manage Google Cast Rollout On Earlier-Generation LG Hotel TVs and Smartboxes

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding its leadership in hotel TVs with built-in casting capability, LG Electronics USA has announced a firmware upgrade that will bring Google Cast™ functionality to hundreds of thousands of earlier-generation Pro:Centric Smart hospitality TVs and set-top-boxes.

LG, which was the first to offer hotel TVs with integrated casting support for both Google Cast and Apple AirPlay, will highlight the expanded casting functionality at The Hospitality Show 2025, Oct. 26-28, in the Colorado Convention Center in Denver.

This free upgrade on 2020-23 models already deployed in hotels nationwide will enable hoteliers to deliver guest casting capabilities without adding external devices or replacing existing TVs. Specifically, this will bring Google Cast capability to LG webOS 5 Pro:Centric hotel TV series US670H, US770H, UR770H and the STB-6500 smartbox. AirPlay casting support already is available on previous LG webOS 5 and current webOS 23 Pro:Centric smart hotel TV models.

Importantly, LG has designed the firmware upgrade to be quick and seamless. Systems integrator partners can deploy the update with minimal effort, no extended downtime, and no disruption to guest services – eliminating the operational headaches often linked to traditional firmware updates.

"The availability of this new firmware upgrade underscores LG's ongoing commitment to protect the investment our customers make in LG display technology and solutions," said Jake Benner, Senior Director of Hospitality at LG Electronics USA, the leading provider of hotel TVs in the U.S. "We believe our ability to extend Google Cast functionality to previous-generation hotel TVs is unique and likely to be unmatched by other manufacturers."

Google Cast functionality integrated into LG smart hotel TVs allows users to privately and securely stream content like movies, videos, music, and photos wirelessly from their Android or iOS devices to the hotel TV screen. Users can simply scan a QR code to connect to the service and select their room number within the app on their phone or tablet to cast content, using their device as a personalized remote.

"Our goal is to make hotel guest experiences smarter and simpler," Benner said. "With this free firmware upgrade adding Google Cast to existing TVs, hotels can offer seamless in-room streaming while protecting their technology investments and ensuring smooth operations for staff and guests alike."

For more information on LG hospitality solutions, click here . For high-res images, click here .

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA's B2B division based in Lincolnshire, Ill., serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. LG Electronics USA Inc. is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a leading smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion from consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC solutions and vehicle components. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com . Stay up to date with @LGforBusinessUSA on LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

SOURCE LG Electronics USA