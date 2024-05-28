LG EXPANDS ITS TONE FREE EARBUD LINEUP WITH ADDITION OF THE T80

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced U.S. pricing and availability of its TONE Free® T80 true wireless earbuds. Continuing its commitment to the development of excellent sound experiences - the T80 introduces an upgraded design and additional user-centric features. The new earbud retails for $199 and is now available to purchase exclusively on LG.com.

T80SB - Black Version T80SB - White Version T80SB - Eargels

Crafted with a reinforced graphene speaker driver, the T80 improves the audio experience to offer well-balanced sound with vibrant bass and enhanced mid- and high-range frequencies. It also boasts an IPX4 water-resistance rating1, and with the addition of medical-grade ear gels and up to 36 hours of battery life with the charging case2, users can enjoy all-day comfort at the gym, on their commute, or whenever they want to tune out.

LG's TONE Free T80 wireless earbuds level up audio immersion with Dolby Atmos® and Dolby Head Tracking™3 across your favorite content and devices4, so users always feel like they're in the center of the scene.

The TONE Free T80 comes with adaptive features like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to detect noise and adjust sound accordingly. The 4-mic system optimizes the ambient sound modes so you can take calls from a busy intersection or a quiet waiting room without missing a thing.5 Whisper Mode allows users to discretely engage in conversations by speaking softly into the mic of the right earbud, while Listening Mode amplifies ambient sounds for enhanced situational awareness. Conversation Mode enhances vocal clarity for seamless communication.

The TONE Free app and widget offer versatile functionality, including seamless switching between favorite third-party music apps, locating lost earbuds and connecting to up to five source devices.

For more information on LG's 2024 TONE Free true wireless earbuds, visit LG.com.

1 Earbuds tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IPX4 rating. Resistant to splashed water. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet. Case has not been tested for IPX4.

2 The earbud batteries and charging case last up to 9 and 27 hours of music play time, respectively, when Active Noise Cancellation function is turned off. Duration of use may vary depending on methods of use and other factors.

3 Dolby, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories.

4 Compatibility and availability may vary by device, application and content. Dolby Head Tracking and audio virtualizer must be turned on in the LG TONE Free app.

5 Both earbuds must be worn to use Listening Mode and Conversation Mode.

