LG EXPANDS ITS ULTRAGEAR GAMING MONITOR LINEUP WITH DEBUT OF THREE NEW MODELS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced the debut of three new models to its critically acclaimed LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor lineup -- the LG UltraGear GR93U-B (27- and 32-inch models) and the LG UltraGear GR83Q-B (27-inch model). All models are available now at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers. For a limited time from August 25 to August 27, 2023, customers shopping on LG.com can snag select new UltraGear Monitors (GR93U-B and GR83Q-B) for 30 percent off SRP and free expedited shipping.1

The LG UltraGear GR93U-B is designed for those who desire a high-resolution screen that supports a smooth gaming experience. The UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS display supports up to a 144Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time for delightfully smooth, low-latency gaming.

For those who prioritize an ultra-smooth gaming experience with virtually no lag, the LG UltraGear GR83Q-B's 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) IPS Display supports up to a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time.

All three new models support up to 95% (Typ.) of the DCI-P3 color gamut with VESA DisplayHDRTM 400 delivering dynamic contrast and high-fidelity color. LG's UltraGear monitors are all about creating a premium gaming experience, which is why they're NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible and AMD FreeSync™ Premium-certified and contain HDMI 2.1 with 4-Pole Headphone out with DTS HP:X.

For more information on LG's UltraGear monitors, visit LG.com.

1 To receive free expedited delivery, the expedited delivery option must be selected at checkout. Available only on LG.com 8/25/23 – 8/27/23. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash and non-transferable. Availability, prices, and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Eligible Models: 27GR83Q-B, 27GR93U-B, 32GR93U-B. 

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $63 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a seven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA  

Chris De Maria

Christin Rodriguez    

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

