LG EXPANDS LINE OF INVERTER HEAT PUMP WATER HEATERS WITH NEW MODELS, ENHANCED FEATURES

New ENERGY STAR Certified Models Boast Demand Response and Leakage Sensor Capabilities

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA has expanded its line of ENERGY STAR® certified Inverter Heat Pump Water Heaters with two new models featuring demand response and a water leakage detection sensor, ensuring a comprehensive domestic water heating solution for residential applications.

Announced at the 2024 ENERGY STAR Products Partner Meeting (Sept. 17-19 in Minneapolis), the introduction of these new models highlights LG's commitment to delivering advanced heat pump technology for domestic and residential water heating solutions. They expand LG's portfolio of state-of-the-art water heaters that have quickly gained recognition as an energy-efficient solution designed specifically for eco-conscious homeowners.

"Our new heat pump water heater additions offer enhanced features of demand response and water leakage detection sensing, enabling LG to support even more homeowners as they seek more energy-efficient solutions for their homes," said LG Electronics USA Senior Vice President Steve Scarbrough, general manager of LG Air Conditioning Technologies.

In addition to their ENERGY STAR certification, LG's new water heaters models are NEEA Tier 4 certified and California JA-13 qualified with a high efficiency rating of 3.93 UEF for the 58-gallon model and 3.90 UEF for the 80-gallon model.

The new models are demand-response-ready and feature a water leakage detection sensor. Additional key features and benefits of LG's full line of Inverter Heat Pump Water Heaters include:

Efficient, Smart Capabilities: Includes a built-in EcoPort ® (CTA-2045 Port) and LG ThinQ ® mobile application compatibility, allowing users to choose operation modes (Auto, Heat Pump, Turbo, Vacation and Schedule), set target water temperature and Time of Use functions and self-diagnose.

Includes a built-in EcoPort (CTA-2045 Port) and LG ThinQ mobile application compatibility, allowing users to choose operation modes (Auto, Heat Pump, Turbo, Vacation and Schedule), set target water temperature and Time of Use functions and self-diagnose. Quiet Operation: Has low noise performance during auto mode operation at just 42 dB(A) decibels.

Has low noise performance during auto mode operation at just 42 dB(A) decibels. Durability and Long Life : Features an anode rod and enamel-coating in the water tank to prevent corrosion and promote longer tank life.

Features an anode rod and enamel-coating in the water tank to prevent corrosion and promote longer tank life. User-Friendly Controls: Provides simple control with digital display includes four buttons: Mode, Set, Up, and Down.

Provides simple control with digital display includes four buttons: Mode, Set, Up, and Down. Reliability and Safety: Offers two separate heat sources for back-up operation if one component fails.

Designed to meet the growing demand for electric solutions as part of the broader push toward energy efficiency, LG's full heat pump water heater lineup comes complete with convenience and comfort solutions for homeowners. Their wide operating range (23°F to 120°F ambient temperatures) reduces the need for supplemental electric resistance heat.

"LG is committed to supporting efforts to electrify America through advancements in heat pump technology, providing homeowners with the stylish, intuitive, and energy-efficient solutions they need for a seamless transition to an all-electric lifestyle," Scarbrough said.

LG's Heat Pump Water Heater was featured in the product expo at the 2024 ENERGY STAR Products Partner Meeting, where the company also showcased award-winning ENERGY STAR certified heat-pump-enabled HVAC and laundry systems as well as an ENERGY STAR certified induction range, EV charger and OLED TV.

ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA is an active member of the U.S. Environ-mental Protection Agency's Manufacturers' Action Councils for heat pump water heaters and heat pump HVAC systems, and LG participates in the Advanced Water Heater Initiative. LG also is the first home appliance member of the Building Decarbonization Coalition, which is paving the way to America's clean energy future.

For more information about the LG's Inverter Heat Pump Water Heater and to view LG's full portfolio of heating and cooling solutions and controls, visit www.lghvac.com.

About LG Air Conditioning Technologies USA

LG Electronics USA's Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating, air conditioning, water heating, and building controls. Eleven-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, LG Electronics USA (based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.), is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $60-billion-plus global technology and manufacturing. For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

