LG EXPANDS MOBILITY LABWORKS SERIES WITH NEW 'DIGITAL COCKPIT GAMMA' CONCEPTS

SEOUL, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global mobility innovator LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled "Digital Cockpit gamma," the newest addition to LG Mobility Labworks Series of digital cockpit concepts. With its modular design, Digital Cockpit gamma offers extensive customization options within the vehicle cabin, allowing automakers to tailor features to the specific needs of each model. This approach unlocks a vast array of capabilities through LG's transformational infotainment technology, delivering seamless and AI-driven user experiences.

Digital Cockpit gamma modules, developed by the LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company (LG VS Company), incorporate LG's most advanced vehicle technologies across three distinct core competencies; Vision Display, Intelligent Human-Machine Interface and Connectivity & Content.

Vision Display Concepts

LG vision display solutions leverage a heritage of quality and sophistication that the world has come to trust from LG OLED displays at home and work – now seamlessly adaptable to dynamic in-vehicle environments.

LG's 12.3-inch transparent OLED display offers key data to inform drivers and passengers of real-time speed, GPS location and navigational points of interest (POIs). LG's solution also incorporates a 14.2-inch rollable plastic OLED (P-OLED) display that retracts into center consoles when not in use, creating more cabin space.

Intelligent Human-Machine Interface

Responsive touchscreen technology and AI have expanded the realm of possibilities for easy, intuitive and safer user-vehicle interaction. A key feature of Digital Cockpit gamma is the adaptive touch-sensitive curved OLED display controller with haptic feedback integrated into the steering wheel, allowing drivers to control navigation, climate and multimedia settings with minimal motions.

LG's AI-based virtual assistant concept is designed to offer support for various situations, from detecting driver fatigue to enabling secure, fingerprint-based quick payment transactions.* A study conducted by the U.S. National Sleep Foundation suggests that drowsy driving is a significant public health concern, accounting for roughly 20 percent of all motor vehicle crashes in the United States. Imagine a virtual assistant alerting a fatigued driver, then ordering her favorite coffee at a nearby café, payable with just a fingerprint.

LG's intelligent human-machine interface also supports the ATSC 3.0 next-generation broadcast standard, enabling robust system updates and real-time emergency alerts without the need for a cellular network connection.**

Connectivity & Content

With LG Digital Cockpit gamma's focus on connectivity and content, LG transforms the rear passenger seat into an interactive entertainment hub. Passengers can stream high-definition content, watch live broadcasts (via ATSC 3.0 or online), interact with navigational data, share content with in-vehicle screen-mirroring and control content browser and volume settings using hand gestures – all powered by the LG webOS™ smart platform and 5G connectivity (subscription and/or internet connection may be required). The webOS™ platform also supports various ride-share applications, providing a convenient solution for owner-drivers.

"Digital Cockpit gamma demonstrates LG's leadership in cutting-edge in-vehicle innovations and dedication to creating working concepts of transformative technologies for future commercialization in the automotive industry," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. "We will help automakers enhance the in-car experience, ensuring seamless connectivity and a smarter, safer on-road environment."

To explore the futuristic innovations featured in the Mobility Labworks Series, visit the LG VS Company website.

EDITOR'S NOTES:

* To ensure full compliance with data privacy regulations, fingerprint-based quick payment transactions are conducted with strict adherence to data privacy laws, and user consent is obtained for the collection and use of biometric and personal data.

**Longtime digital television innovator LG Electronics is co-inventor of ATSC 3.0, the international next-generation standard from ATSC, The Broadcast Standards Association, which has been adopted in South Korea and the United States, among other countries.

About LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the automotive industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity, ADAS and software solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. Through its firm commitment to "Driving Better Future Mobility," the LG VS Company is diversifying its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility .

About LG Vehicle Components USA

Based in Troy, Mich., LG Electronics Vehicle Components USA is the U.S. engineering and sales organization under the LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company, which brings human-centric innovations to the automotive industry. The company provides intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity, ADAS and software solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. visit www.LG.com/global/mobility .

