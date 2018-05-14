LG Expands QuadWash Dishwasher Line, Adds Power Of Steam And Smart

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics is making a splash again in the dishwasher category with revolutionary cleaning innovations – this time adding its LG TrueSteam® technology to the new premium line of LG QuadWash™ dishwashers available in a variety of configurations and finishes at retail stores nationwide, the company announced today. LG is also expanding its unique QuadWash and SmartThinQ™ technologies across all new 2018 dishwasher models, enabling consumers to enjoy the revolutionary cleaning innovation and Wi-Fi connectivity across a range of price points.

To deliver maximum cleaning coverage and up to 60 percent less water spots,* LG QuadWash dishwashers with TrueSteam combine an innovative four spray arm cleaning technology – rather than the industry standard two spray arms – and a steam generator using pure water for maximum steam coverage. LG QuadWash technology uses Multi-Motion arms that rotate back and forth while spinning, and high-pressure jets that power-clean dishes, glassware, flatware and cookware from just about every angle.

"LG products are inspired first by consumer needs and behavior, and then combined with years of research and cutting-edge innovations," says David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "Our approach enables us to consistently deliver meaningful, first-to-market advances that make consumer's lives easier and more enjoyable. LG QuadWash dishwashers with TrueSteam technology are a perfect example – they're designed to get dishes clean the first time, every time, with 60 percent less water spots."

ThinQ of the Possibilities

The entire 2018 LG QuadWash™ dishwasher line features LG SmartThinQ technology, elevating the dishwasher's functionality to enhance consumers' daily lives. With the LG SmartThinQ™ mobile app, users can start or stop the dishwasher from anywhere, monitor the cycle time, and even get an alert when dishes are clean so you can make sure the kids unload the dishwasher before you get home. Plus, you can operate the dishwasher via voice commands using Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, delivering cutting-edge home appliance technology with the ultimate in simplicity.

Whisper-Quiet Operation

LG's technological advances, like the Inverter DirectDrive motor and the advanced 3-stage filtration system, were designed with quiet in mind. With LoDecibal™ operation as low as 40dB, the new QuadWash™ dishwashers deliver a quiet, efficient and reliable clean.

Easy Loading, Maximum Flexibility with EasyRack™ Plus

Even the heaviest dish loads glide in and out smoothly with the help of LG's Glide Rail and Ball Bearing Wheel Design. The EasyRack™ Plus system provides outstanding flexibility and convenience, adjusting to just about any load of dishes – even long-stem wine glasses. With one touch, the height of the upper rack can be changed to three different levels. The spacious, stainless steel interior provides ample space, fitting up to 15 place-settings of dishes. Two integrated tub lights automatically illuminate when the dishwasher door opens for easy visibility.

LG QuadWash dishwashers with TrueSteam technology, rolling out now at retailers nationwide, include six new models in various styles and finishes at manufacturer's suggested retail prices starting at $1099:

LG QuadWash with TrueSteam Top Control Dishwasher

Matte Black Stainless Steel (model LDT7808BM): $1,249



Black Stainless Steel (model LDT7808BD): $1,199



Stainless Steel (model LDT7808ST): $1,099

LG STUDIO QuadWash with TrueSteam Top Control Dishwasher

Black Stainless Steel (model LSDT9908BD): $1,299



Stainless Steel (model LSDT9908ST): $1,199

For more information on the entire line of LG dishwasher innovations, please visit www.lg.com/us/appliances/discoverdishwashers.

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

*Percent in water spot reduction compared to comparable LG non-steam dishwasher on delicate wash cycle. Results may vary by models. Results based on testing with LG LDF7774ST as of Feb 2018.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-expands-quadwash-dishwasher-line-adds-power-of-steam-and-smart-300647311.html

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

