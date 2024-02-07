LG EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH 'WASH' FOR COMMERCIAL LAUNDRY SERVICES IN NORTH AMERICA

LG Will Sell Washers and Dryers to America's Leading Route Laundry Solutions Provider

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial laundry technology leader LG Electronics has expanded its relationship with WASH, one of the largest laundry route businesses in North America. The new agreement enables LG to increase its position in the fast-expanding market for commercial laundry solutions for multi-family housing and university dormitories while bringing end-users the convenience and performance of LG's energy-efficient washers and dryers.

Jim Gimeson, CEO of leading B2B laundry service provider WASH, and Sam Kim, president of Home Appliances for LG Electronics USA, sign agreement to expand current relationship in North America, bringing new laundry solutions to multi-family housing and student residences. LG Electronics and WASH

WASH is a leading B2B laundry service provider, supplying and managing laundry solutions for multi-family properties across the United States and Canada. Through the new agreement, LG will supply WASH with advanced commercial washing machines and dryers offering ease of use, short cycle times and enhanced fabric care. Together, LG and WASH anticipate satisfying the growing demand for communal laundry facilities in busy housing and campus environments across North America.

"This collaboration will deliver more value to our commercial laundry customers, and ultimately to American consumers, by coupling LG's powerful cleaning capabilities and enhanced efficiency with the convenient services offered by WASH," said Guy Minnix, head of sales for the LG Pro Builder division of LG Electronics USA. "With cutting-edge technology along with savings on water usage and energy costs, we're able to make a greater impact on the various communities who rely on these laundry services."

LG Commercial Laundry machines, built with the company's advanced Inverter Direct Drive™ technology, are designed to deliver durability and reliability with the drum directly attached to the motor, meaning fewer components, which leads to a lower risk of needing repairs. These LG ENERGY STAR® certified washers also reduce energy and water consumption and increase overall efficiency1, while their proprietary balancing system reduces vibration2 for quieter operation.3

1 Based on energy and water consumption testing of LG commercial washing machine, conducted in accordance with Energy Star standard. It has achieved an energy consumption of 0.076kWh and water consumption of 52.2 liter per cycle (based on use of Energy program/4.08kg of DOE load/DOE J2 testing). 2 According to LG's internal test, the cabinet vibration level of the LG commercial washing machine has achieved below 67μm and no walking occurred, testing with 5kg of actual usage load and horizontal floor. Results may vary depending on the load or usage environment. 3 According to LG's internal test, LG commercial washing machine has achieved the noise level below 57dB, testing with 3.9kg of IEC towel load. Results may vary depending on the load or usage environment.

