LG Expands Room Air Conditioner Portfolio With Portable Unit Offering 40% More Energy Efficiency*

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In time for warmer weather, LG Electronics USA has expanded its award-winning line of energy-efficient dual-inverter room air conditioners with the launch of a new 14,000 BTU Smart Wi-Fi-enabled Portable Air Conditioner, joining three window models ranging from 9,500 to 22,000 BTUs. Thanks to the company's proprietary Dual Inverter Compressor™ technology, LG is the first in the United States to offer variable-speed compressor room air conditioners in the United States, which deliver quiet, advanced cooling with a 40 percent improvement in energy efficiency on its best-performing model.*

LG’s unique dual-inverter room air conditioner technology earned the 2019 and 2018 ENERGY STAR® Emerging Technology Awards and was just honored with a coveted 2019 Gold Edison Award, the highest honor in the Energy & Sustainability category for its “breakthrough technology and energy efficiency.”

The Coolest Energy Savings Around

The dual-inverter compressor constantly adjusts its speed to maintain desired temperature levels, resulting in less fluctuation and greater energy efficiency of 15, 25 or 40 percent* depending on the model versus the minimum ENERGY STAR certification requirement, helping consumers save on energy bills and reducing CO2 emissions.

Maximum Cooling for Maximum Comfort

While conventional air conditioners work by cycling on and off completely, LG smart air conditioners with dual-inverter compressors continually adjust compressor speed to achieve the desired room temperature with ease.

Quiet Operation

These LG air conditioners operate at sound levels as low as just 44 decibels** thanks to LG's unique motor and compressor configuration that eliminates unnecessary noise and allows for smooth operation that is barely noticeable, making these models especially ideal for bedrooms.

Smart Choice

These Wi-Fi-enabled models make life easier for consumers on the go with the ability to turn the unit on or off, or to adjust and monitor the room temperature remotely via the LG SmartThinQ™ mobile app. While at home, users can also enjoy the convenience of operating their air conditioner via simple voice commands using Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Greener Technology

In addition to their unparalleled energy efficiency, LG dual inverter room air conditioners are among the first to use a refrigerant with lower global warming potential. The R32 refrigerant has been approved by the U.S. EPA as one of the alternate substances to help eliminate the use of ozone-depleting hydrofluorocarbons or HFCs.

Available Now

LG's ENERGY STAR certified smart inverter window air conditioners –14,000-, 18,000- and 22,000-BTU models – and 14,000-BTU portable model are available now at retailers nationwide:

LW1517IVSM : 14,000 BTU window air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 800 square feet, offered at a suggested retail price of $489 .

14,000 BTU window air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 800 square feet, offered at a suggested retail price of . LW1817IVSM : 18,000 BTU window air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 1,000 square feet, offered at a suggested retail price of $609 .

18,000 BTU window air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 1,000 square feet, offered at a suggested retail price of . LW2217IVSM : 22,000 BTU window air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 1,300 square feet, offered at suggested retail price of $659 .

: 22,000 BTU window air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 1,300 square feet, offered at suggested retail price of . LP1419IVSM: 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 500 square feet, offered at suggested retail price of $699 .

14,000 BTU portable air conditioner ideal for coverage of areas up to 500 square feet, offered at suggested retail price of . [COMING SOON] LW1019IVSM: 9,500 BTU window air conditioner ideal for coverage areas up to 450 feet, to be offered at suggested retail price of $399 .

*Based on comparisons to ENERGY STAR® minimum requirements for Combined Energy Efficiency Ratio (CEER) versus actual CEER for the inverter models obtained from Department of Energy test procedures approved for these models: LW2217IVSM shows 40 percent CEER improvement; LW1517IVSM and LW1817IVSM show 25 percent CEER improvement.

** When in sleep mode.

***Refer to Con Edison Smart AC Program eligibility requirements and other terms and conditions on the application at www.conEd.com/smartAC.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

