LG Expands Roster Of Smart Kitchen Partnerships With Unique 'Tovala' Integration

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA is expanding its smart kitchen appliance partnerships with plans to integrate Tovala – the effortless cooking solution and meal service – into 2019 LG smart ovens and ranges this year.* LG smart cooking appliances will be the first in the industry to offer Tovala compatibility. By adding Tovala to LG's robust array of smart cooking platform integrations – including Innit®, SideChef and Drop demonstrated at this week's 2019 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show – LG is spearheading the smart kitchen revolution.

LG Electronics USA is expanding its smart kitchen appliance partnerships with plans to integrate Tovala – the effortless cooking solution and meal service – into 2019 LG smart ovens and ranges this year.

Tovala, creators of a unique all-in-one appliance and gourmet meal service which work together to make home cooking effortless, will integrate their Tovala IQ™ technology with select LG smart ovens and ranges. Tovala Meals are prepared by professional chefs and delivered straight to customers' doorstep. To cook them, customers only need to complete one minute of final prep, then scan the meal's barcode with the Tovala mobile app, place their meal in their LG oven and press start on their app. From there, the LG smart range or oven automatically preheats and cycles through a variety of temperatures and cooking techniques specific to the meal to create perfect textures and flavors. In 20 minutes or less, customers enjoy a delicious, freshly cooked meal—without any of the prep work or cleanup. Tovala Meals are offered through a weekly meal subscription in flexible plans ranging from 3-12 meals per week available at Tovala.com.

"By integrating Tovala's Tovala IQ™ technology into LG ovens and ranges, consumers can enjoy a smart cooking solution that enables them to effortlessly cook and enjoy delicious, fresh meals without any of the prepping or cleanup usually associated with home cooking," said David VanderWaal, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "With one of the largest lineups of Wi-Fi-enabled appliances available and an open platform strategy that enables us to partner with leading services, LG is providing home chefs the means to make daily meal preparation simple."

LG's agreement with Tovala adds to the company's smart kitchen platform partners, which also features Innit, SideChef and Drop. Users can select personalized meals tailored to their individual preferences from tens of thousands of recipes available via the apps and have precise cooking instructions sent automatically to their LG range or oven.

This year, Innit will also be integrating with LG's new Wi-Fi-enabled luxury kitchen appliance line, Signature Kitchen Suite. With "adaptive cooking" technology, LG and Signature Kitchen Suite appliances will work seamlessly with Innit's multi-step Expert Cooking Programs to automatically control oven temperature cycles and cooking modes ideal for each meal throughout the cooking process.

Another new smart kitchen innovation is Signature Kitchen Suite's True Sommelier™ app, which helps wine collectors manage their personal collections on the brand's new integrated wine column refrigerators. Powered by Wine Ring's patented machine learning, this is the first smart software that learns preferences and makes wine recommendations, including food and wine pairings, for individuals and groups based on the wines stored in the user's cellar.

LG's expansive smart home appliance portfolio features full kitchen suites, laundry appliances, air purifiers, air conditioners, vacuums and more. Users can control key features via a single smartphone app or with voice commands using Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant on select models.**

To learn more about LG and Signature Kitchen Suite's industry-leading portfolio of personalized customer support innovations for Wi-Fi connected appliances, please visit the LG booth (#C6307) and Signature Kitchen Suite booth (#C5907) at the 2019 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas or www.lg.com and www.signaturekitchensuite.com.

*Compatible models: LG LSE4615ST, LG LSE4615BM, LG LSG4515ST, LG LSG4515BM, LG LSD4913ST, LG LWC3063ST, LG LWC3063BD.

**For details on compatible models, visit www.lg.com/us/support/works-with-google-alexa-voice-assistant

"LG" and the LG logo are trademarks of LG Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global force and technology leader in home appliances, consumer electronics and mobile communications. LG Electronics sells a range of stylish and innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and solar energy solutions in the United States, all under LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more news and information on LG Electronics, please visit www.LG.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

https://www.lg.com

