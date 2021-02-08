LG Expands STUDIO Collection to Laundry with Exclusive WashTower and Styler Models

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics is broadening its LG STUDIO line of innovative and design-focused home appliances with the addition of two new LG STUDIO laundry offerings – the LG STUDIO WashTower™ and the LG STUDIO Styler Steam Closet – both debuting at the all-virtual 2021 Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

LG STUDIO WashTower and LG STUDIO Styler LG STUDIO WashTower and LG STUDIO Styler LG STUDIO Styler

Building on the success of LG STUDIO kitchen appliances already defined by their stylish built-in look and elevated performance, the LG STUDIO WashTower™ – is an industry-first, single-unit, vertical laundry solution that takes up half the floor space, while the LG STUDIO Styler Steam Closet refreshes, deodorizes and sanitizes clothing with the gentle power of steam. Complementing premium LG brand appliances, LG STUDIO models offer exclusive features – including expanded capacity and elevated finishes and features that elevate any space and step-up home routines.

LG STUDIO WashTower

With an industry-first form factor, LG STUDIO WashTower (models WSEX200HNA, WSGX201HNA) represents the very best that the innovative LG WashTower platform has to offer, further modernizing the laundry experience with smart styling and advanced performance.

Housed in a sleek package with LG STUDIO's exclusive Noble Steel finish, this single-unit, vertical laundry solution reinvents your laundry routine in half the floor space. The LG STUDIO model offers the platform's largest capacity with a 5.0-cubic- foot ENERGY STAR certified front-load washer – large enough to tackle king size bedding – below a 7.4-cubic-foot ENERGY STAR dryer so you can get more done in fewer loads. The LG STUDIO model offers a custom dryer rack and scratch-resistant tempered glass doors designed to look good for the long haul.

Available in gas and electric dryer options, the LG STUDIO WashTower has the advanced cleaning and convenience of the original LG WashTower – including the industry-first Center Control™ panel that offers convenient access to controls (no step stool needed). Its built-in intelligence takes out the guesswork thanks to AI technology that selects optimal washing and drying settings for each load to deliver the best in fabric care.

The LG STUDIO WashTower helps users get it all done in less time with LG TurboWash™ 360º that uses five jets to power through larger loads in under 30 minutes.1 Plus, it's CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® to remove more than 95 percent of pet dander and dust so you can breathe easy.2 Also, all LG washers and dryers come with peace of mind built-in with LG Proactive Customer Care. The industry-first personalized customer support tool provides customized maintenance tips, monthly usage reports to keep appliances performing their best, and alerts that warn of potential issues before they arise – at no additional cost.

LG STUDIO Styler Steam Closet

The new LG STUDIO Styler (model S5MSB) takes what was the ultimate in fabric care to the next level, now with increased capacity (height and width) for up to five hangers and a pants press in the door, and an exclusive Black Tinted Mirror for a full-length reflection – perfect for any walk-in closet, dressing room, master bedroom suite or laundry room, because no plumbing is needed.

With the LG STUDIO Styler, refresh, deodorize, sanitize and more - all with the power of steam; no chemicals needed. Clothes placed on the moving hangers release odors and refresh clothes to extend their life between washings. Get the perfect pants crease or use the Gentle Dry cycle to remove moisture from delicates without the fear of shrinking or damage from high-heat dryers. And LG STUDIO's exclusive Dehumidify cycle eliminates musty smells and cancels the need for an additional in-room dehumidifier.

Styler also helps sanitize for a healthier home and is CERTIFIED asthma & allergy friendly® for reducing allergens from clothes and jackets, pillows, bags and more. LG TrueSteam™ technology eliminates more than 99.9 percent of the allergens, germs and bacteria found in clothing, outerwear and even pillows and children's stuffed animals. The LG ThinQ™ app offers additional specialty cycle settings – even for sports equipment. Plus, LG STUDIO Styler comes with a two-year warranty on parts and labor.

LG STUDIO WashTower (WSGX201HNA $2,899; WSEX200HNA $2,799) and LG STUDIO Styler (S5MSB $2,199) are rolling out in the coming weeks at retailers nationwide and on www.lg.com.

For more information about LG STUDIO, visit www.lg.com/us/lg-studio.

1 Based on independent testing comparing models WKEX200/WKGX201 and WM3900 in normal cycle with TurboWash™ option, 10 lb. load (June 2020).

2Based on certification by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA).**ASTHMA & ALLERGY FRIENDLY Mark is a Registered Trade Mark of the ASTHMA AND ALLERGY FOUNDATION OF AMERICA and ALLERGY STANDARDS LTD.

