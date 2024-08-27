LG FIRST IN WORLD TO RECEIVE V2X 'COMMON CRITERIA' CERTIFICATION

This certification reinforces the company's leading position in the global automotive components market and highlights its advanced capabilities in vehicle cybersecurity, an area that continues to grow in importance in the connected car era. An internationally recognized standard for IT product security, CC certification indicates that a device provides comprehensive protection against unauthorized access or interference.

V2X technology allows vehicles to communicate with systems, devices and technologies in the surrounding area, including other vehicles (V2V), traffic infrastructure (V2I) and, via smartphones, pedestrians (V2P).

Without robust security, V2X devices and networks could be compromised by hackers, potentially leading to traffic congestion, accidents or data breaches. LG is proactive in addressing V2X security threats, ensuring that its advanced telematics components comply with Europe's increasingly strict security regulations, thereby providing peace of mind to drivers and passengers.

LG is committed to meeting the highest standards for vehicle security and will continue to provide competitive auto solutions that prioritize safety and reliability. After earning CC certification for its transceiver module for Volkswagen's MQB platform, LG plans to achieve the same for its V2X solution intended for Volkswagen's MEB electric vehicle platform within the year. The module has also met the stringent security standards set by Spain's National Cryptologic Centre, earning an Evaluation Assurance Level 2+ rating.

In addition to obtaining security certifications for its V2X solutions, LG is enhancing security across all areas of its automotive electronics business. The LG Vehicle Solutions Company earned the Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange certification in 2022, as well as the Cyber Security Management System certification from TÜV Rheinland.

"By earning CC certification for the security of our V2X solution for Volkswagen, we have effectively demonstrated our superior component technology and security capabilities, both of which are key elements for success in the future mobility sector," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. "LG will continue to solidify its position in the global automotive parts market, delivering innovative, secure solutions that ensure safer roads for all."

About LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the automotive industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity, ADAS and software solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. Through its firm commitment to "Driving better future mobility," the company is diversifying its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility .

About LG Vehicle Components USA

Based in Troy, Mich., LG Electronics Vehicle Components USA is the U.S. engineering and sales organization under the LG Electronics Vehicle component Solutions Company, which brings human-centric innovations to the automotive industry. The company provides intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity, ADAS and software solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. visit www.LG. com/global/mobility.

