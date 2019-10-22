ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, LG Electronics (LG) announced the U.S. availability of LG G8X ThinQTM and LG Dual ScreenTM, both unveiled in September at IFA 2019 in Berlin. Together, LG G8X ThinQ with LG Dual Screen offer consumers an entirely new way to interact with a mobile device and usher in new possibilities for mobile gaming, content creation and consumption, productivity and much more.

LG G8X ThinQ, LG Dual Screen Available In U.S. Beginning Nov. 1

"Whether gaming, watching, creating, sharing or working, LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen lets consumers do more at once," said William Cho, president and CEO of LG North America. "LG continues to push the boundaries of smartphone features, and LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen offers everything you need in a device - from an innovative design to an immersive entertainment experience to cameras that take photography to the next level."

LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen lets consumers be as productive as they can be, quickly and easily. Whether texting a friend while watching a video, updating fantasy football while researching stats, sharing and comparing while online shopping, or writing an email while referencing a presentation, consumers can navigate, research, communicate and more across two screens simply and efficiently. What's more, LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen features unique experiences that provide more control for scenarios where two identical OLED displays simply work better than one, saving precious screen real estate.

LG Game Pad1 is an immersive dual screen experience designed to level-up mobile gaming and deliver an edge in the competitive moment. It gives gamers a complete view of a game on one screen and a full controller on the other, giving the options to choose from multiple virtual controllers or build a custom layout to match specific game play needs and styles. LG Game Pad mimics touch input on the main display, making it compatible with most games.

The LG Smart Keyboard converts LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen into a mini-laptop for on-the-go use. The bottom display transforms into a full-screen virtual keyboard making it easier to write emails, edit presentations, text, or search the web in full-screen on the top display.

LG Dual Screen also boasts a convenient cover display, with the essentials like notifications, date, time, and battery life available at a glance. With a 360° Freestop Hinge, LG Dual Screen is able to lock into any angle, making it practical for use as a game controller at 120°, a mini-laptop at 140°, flat at 180°, a stand or tent at 270°, or to take a call flipped back on itself at 360°.

Further differentiating LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen, LG gives consumers the option to have the power and flexibility of two screens, but the freedom to choose one based on the situation. By detaching LG Dual Screen from LG G8X ThinQ, going minimal is as simple as a snap.

LG's newest G-series smartphone features a dynamic 6.4-inch OLED Fullvision™ display, an impressive 32MP front-facing camera, high-quality dual rear-facing cameras with innovative photo and video modes, two balanced 1.2W stereo speakers, the first in-display fingerprint sensor on an LG smartphone and a large 4,000mAh battery for all-day power2.

The LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen will be available in the U.S. beginning Nov. 1 at major wireless providers and national retailers, including Amazon, AT&T and Sprint. Pre-orders begin Friday, Oct. 25 and will vary by wireless provider and retailer. Pricing for an unlocked, bundled LG G8X ThinQ with LG Dual Screen will start at $699.99. Through our wireless partners, and contingent on available promotions and customer eligibility at those partners, a bundled LG G8X ThinQ with LG Dual Screen could be available for around $3003. Product availability, pre-order date and pricing structures will vary by wireless provider and retailer. Introductory promotions will be available for a limited time at launch and partners will announce available offers.

For more information on LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen, visit www.lgusa.com/g8x-thinq-dual-screen.

LG G8X ThinQ Specifications:

Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform

Snapdragon™ 855 Mobile Platform Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 FHD + OLED FullVision (2,340 x 1,080 / 403ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB 4 / microSD (up to 2TB)

/ microSD (up to 2TB) Camera:

Rear: 12MP Standard (F1.8 / 1.4μm / 78˚) / 13MP Super Wide (F2.4 / 1.0μm / 136˚)



Front: 32MP Standard (F1.9 / 0.8μm / 79˚)



Modes: Night View / 4K Time Lapse / Portrait Mode / AI Action Shot / AI CAM / Studio Mode / Cine Shot / Google Lens

Time Lapse / Portrait Mode / AI Action Shot / / Studio Mode / Cine Shot / Google Lens Battery: 4,000mAh Non-Removable

Size: 159.3 x 75.8 x 8.4mm / 6.27" x 2.98" x 0.33"

Weight: 192g / 6.77oz

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.0 / NFC / USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Color: Aurora Black

Others: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor / 2.4W Stereo Speaker / Google Assistant Key / 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC tuned by Meridian Audio / DTS:X 3D Surround Sound5 / HDR10 / Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 3.0 Technology / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance6 / MIL-STD-810G7

LG Dual Screen Specifications:

Display: 6.4-inch 19.5:9 FHD + OLED FullVision (2,340 x 1,080 / 403ppi)

Cover Display: 2.1-inch Mono

Size: 165.96 x 84.63 x 14.99mm / 6.53" x 3.33" x 0.59"

Weight: 134g / 4.73oz

Contact Type: USB Type-C

Folding Type: 360 Freestop Hinge

Color: Aurora Black

1Compatible with games that support Bluetooth controllers

2Actual battery time may vary depending on network connectivity and application use.

3Not all customers qualify.

4Usable memory varies depending on software version and settings. At least 104GB available on the LG G8X ThinQ.

5Wired headphones or speakers required

6Tested under controlled laboratory conditions with an IP68 rating. Water resistant up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. Dry before using. Do not charge while wet.

7Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810G: 500.5, 501.5, 502.5, 503.5, 505.5, 506.5, 507.5, 509.5, 510.5, 512.5, 514.5, 516.5.

About LG Electronics USA

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $54 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. LG's "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

