LG GRAM PRO PRE-ORDER EXTENDED WITH LIMITED-TIME PROMOTION

Customers Who Pre-Order Select Models on LG.com Eligible to Claim $100 Reward Credit

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) today announced a limited-time promotion that offers consumers who pre-order a 2024 LG gram Pro laptop a $100 reward credit for select platforms.1 This offer is available now via LG.com and throughout the pre-order period which is now set to close March 17, 2024.

Additionally, during pre-order, customers will be able to purchase the 32GB-RAM/2TB-SSD LG gram Pro laptop for the price of a 16GB-RAM/1TB-SSD model of the same screen size. They'll also receive an LG gram +view IPS portable monitor (16MR70.ASDU1)2 and expedited shipping at no additional cost. All standard terms of purchase apply.

For more information on all of LG gram's 2024 models, visit LG.com.

1 Consumers who purchase an eligible LG gram laptop between February 20, 2024 and March 17, 2024 from LG.com may be eligible to claim a $100 reward subject to the Terms and Conditions. The credit can be used towards any combination of one or more of the provided services. Selected services are subject to applicable denominations and are subject to change. Claims must be submitted before May 31, 2024. Whilst supplies last.

2 Preorder select gram Pro laptops and the 16" LG gram +view IPS Portable Monitor in a single transaction on LG.com between February 20, 2024 – March 17, 2024 and receive $349.99 instant additional savings off of the pre-tax sale price as well as free expedited shipping. Available only on LG.com. Savings will be reflected in the cart when all offer requirements are met. Preorders estimated to start shipping the week of March 11, 2023 and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Items may ship separately. All standard Terms of Purchase apply. If any of the qualifying items are removed from the cart or part of the order is canceled or returned, the promotional savings will be void. Prices and offers are non-redeemable for cash, non-transferable and may not be combined with other offers/discounts. Availability, prices and terms of offer are subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited.

Eligible Laptops: 17Z90SP-E.ADB9U1, 17Z90SP-E.AAB6U1, 17Z90SP-G.ADB9U1, 17Z90SP-G.AAB6U1, 16Z90SP-A.ADB9U1, 16Z90SP-K.AAB6U1, 16T90SP-K.ADB9U1, 16T90SP-K.AAB6U1

Eligible Monitor: 16MR70.ASDU1

