LG Helps You Rock Every Occasion In The Kitchen In New 'We Will Knock You' Marketing Campaign

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspiring people to rock every occasion with innovative, stylish LG kitchen appliances, LG Electronics USA is launching "We Will Knock You" – a marketing campaign featuring a national television commercial that rocks a soundtrack only an LG InstaView® kitchen can deliver. The TV spot begins airing on May 17 and is set to a remake of the iconic '70s classic, "We Will Rock You," by popular UK band The Struts. Together, LG and The Struts serve up a new anthem for preparing delicious meals with the energy and style of a modern kitchen exclusively from LG.

LG InstaView Kitchen Suite

Each kitchen has its own pace, sounds, and rhythms, and with LG InstaView® Refrigerators and Ranges – featuring the brand's iconic 'knock twice' to see inside InstaView technology – the campaign shows how consumers can create their own rhythm in the kitchen.

"The kitchen is the heart of every home, but in an LG kitchen the heart beats a little faster," said Peggy Ang, senior vice president of marketing, LG Electronics USA. "This campaign isn't just about our innovative appliances that let you store, cook and see your food with LG's iconic InstaView technology – it's also a celebration of people coming together and their own unique styles. 'We Will Knock You' is the anthem of an LG kitchen and it's the soundtrack for creating and sharing delicious meals with the people in our lives."

The campaign highlights the LG InstaView Kitchen Suite and the product features that make every occasion better. From cooking technologies like Air Fry, Air Sous Vide, and ProBake Convection®, to exclusive refrigerator features like LG Craft Ice™ and the Full-Convert™ drawer, LG helps you prep, cook and savor in style.

A Fresh View of Storage and Style with LG InstaView Refrigerators

LG's iconic InstaView Door-in-Door® Refrigerators minimize cold air loss and extend food freshness. With the popular InstaView feature, simply knock twice on the glass panel to illuminate the interior and see inside so you can choose favorites without opening the door. With more than 25 models, shoppers have the option to choose the configuration and finish that fits their homestyle – including a totally reimagined 2021 LG Side-by-Side InstaView refrigerator along with premium French Door models with LG's exclusive slow-melting Craft Ice.

The new 2021 InstaView Side-by-Side model offers a larger, more immersive tinted glass panel that complements the new seamless stainless-steel flat door panel design for the ultimate elegant aesthetic – now in a side-by-side configuration. It also incorporates LG's UVnano technology that harnesses the power of light to automatically maintain a hygienic and germ-free water dispenser by removing up to 99.99 percent of bacteria on the nozzle after 24 hours.1

The first to make slow-melting, round ice automatically (no need for messy ice molds), LG InstaView refrigerators with Craft Ice elevate any drink – from coffee to cocktails. Paired with LG's Full-Convert drawer feature (models LRMVS3006 and LRMVC230) featuring five temperature settings to fit any moment – Chilled Wine (41°), Deli/Snacks (37°), Cold Drinks (33°), Meat/Seafood (29°), and Freeze (-7°) – LG refrigerators help you rock every occasion at home.

Multifunctional Cooking for Your Multidimensional Life

LG InstaView Slide-In ranges for 2021 offer the most in versatility and functionality with features like Air Fry, Air Sous Vide and ProBake Convection to help you expand your cooking skills. Plus, with LG InstaView technology, they light up with two quick knocks so users can check cooking progress without opening the door and letting heat escape. No matter what you've got cooking, LG InstaView Slide-In ranges (available in gas models LSGL6337F and LSGL6337D; and electric LSEL6337F and LSEL6337D) have you covered with everything built into one sleek, slide-in design that's amazingly simple to clean.

Quickly air fry favorites like wings, fries and more to feed a crowd with the range's huge 6.3 cu. ft. capacity. With no preheating needed, save time and counter space. Turn out racks of perfectly baked cookies with LG's ProBake Convection® – the gold standard in LG convection technology, for even baking on every rack, every time. Even try your hand at something new, like Air Sous Vide for your best cuts of meat. Using low oven temperatures and airflow around vacuum sealed ingredients, Air Sous Vide locks in moisture and aroma to deliver meats, fish and poultry that are tender, juicy and consistently delicious.

Behind the Scenes Hero: LG Dishwashers with TrueSteam

Out of the spotlight, LG QuadWash® dishwashers with TrueSteam™ help set the perfect table with the power of steam and four multi-motion spray arms minimize water spots during drying by up to 60 percent to deliver sparkling dishes and glassware.2 Only LG dishwashers deliver two separate blasts of real steam for better cleaning and drying. And LG's exclusive QuadWash technology uses four powerful spray arms instead of the standard two for clean you can count on – no need to prewash or rewash dishes by hand. Plus, all LG dishwashers are certified to sanitize3 so you can clean with confidence.

LG's 'We Will Knock You' campaign featuring LG InstaView InstaView refrigerators and ranges will run through mid-June. More information about LG's full kitchen portfolio is available at www.lg.com/us/kitchen-appliances.

