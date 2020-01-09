LG Honored By U.S. Environmental Protection Agency For Responsible Electronics Recycling Leadership

Highlighting the company's dedication to environmental sustainability at CES 2020, LG Electronics North America President and CEO Thomas Yoon applauded the EPA SMM program, which encourages responsible recycling. "By using third-party certified recyclers, we're proud to help drive environmentally protective practices," he said.

The EPA recognized LG's significant contributions to the SMM Electronics Challenge goals by collecting a substantial amount of used electronics for reuse and recycle, sending 100 percent of used electronics to certified third-party recyclers, and publicly sharing detailed information about its electronic management practices.

Recognizing LG and other industry leaders for "inventive and forward-thinking achievements" in sustainable product design and lifecycle management, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said, "The environmental benefits associated with keeping electronics out of landfills and recycling them for use in new products are enormous."

The EPA Gold Tier SMM Challenge Award presented to LG at CES recognizes the company's collection and responsible recycling of more than 21,000 tons of used electronics, diverting solid waste from landfills in the past year. This avoided the equivalent of more than 55,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

Supporting its commitment to responsible recycling, LG Electronics Inc. is the world's first "Global e-Stewards Enterprise." The e-Stewards standard, developed by the Basel Action Network, is the world's most rigorous certification program for electronics recyclers. It prevents the export and dumping of toxic electronic waste in developing countries and calls for safeguards to protect private data and ensure that recycling plant workers are not exposed to toxic materials.

LG's EPA award at CES 2020 comes on the heels of LG receiving the EPA's 2019 ENERGY STAR® Emerging Technology Award for breakthrough technologies in super-efficient room air conditioners and being named 2019 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence for exemplary leadership in developing and promoting energy efficient products.

At CES 2020, LG unveiled dozens of ENERGY STAR certified kitchen and laundry appliances, including advanced new artificial intelligence-infused washing machines from the company's new Clarksville, Tenn. plant, believed to be the most advanced washer factory on the planet. Among other innovations highlighted at CES, LG also is showcasing its "ThinQ Home" energy management dashboard on 2020 LG AI-enabled smart TVs.

"Sustainability is a core business principle at LG Electronics, and we believe LG has a shared responsibility to protect the environment by reducing our environmental impact while enhancing the quality of life for consumers. We call this 'Innovation for a Better Life,' and it means both responsible recycling and developing innovative products with the environment in mind," Yoon said.

Today's electronics are made from materials that, if not properly managed at the end of their lifetime, may pose a risk to human health and the environment. According to the EPA, electronics lifecycle management, "through source reduction of materials used; increasing reuse, refurbishing, extending the life of products; and recycling of electronics can reduce the total quantity of waste that needs to be managed domestically and globally."

Learn more about LG's responsible electronics recycling programs and overall sustainability efforts by visiting www.lgrecyclingprogram.com/ and www.LG.com/energy-star.

