LG Honored With 2020 CES Innovation Awards

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Consumer Technology Association (CTA™) is recognizing LG Electronics (LG) for groundbreaking innovations in technology and design with 2020 CES® Innovation Awards – led by another Best of Innovation Award for LG OLED TV technology. This marks the eighth consecutive year that LG OLED TVs, home appliances and flagship smartphones all have received CES Innovation Awards, the official industry recognition for the most innovative products introduced at CES, the global stage for innovation.

CES Best of Innovation: For CES 2020, LG OLED TV technology is again being recognized with the CES Best of Innovation Award in the video display category, earning this highest honor in three of the past five years. LG, the world's best-selling OLED TV brand, created the premium OLED TV category, which delivers perfect black, incredible color and unparalleled high-dynamic range capabilities.

LG Home Entertainment: Particularly noteworthy for 2020 are two Innovation Awards for one of the industry's first NEXTGEN TVs to be unveiled at CES 2020 – an LG OLED TV incorporating the ATSC 3.0 next-generation standard, co-developed by LG. More details on the award-winning LG entertainment products – including 8K and 4K Ultra HD TVs, audio and computer products and more – will be announced at CES 2020 in January.

LG Home Appliances: CES 2020 Innovation Awards will go to a number of new LG home appliances, highlighted by an LG InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerator with the industry-first Craft Ice™ feature, which reimagines home entertaining. Other award-winning LG home appliances include the second win for the LG Styler clothing care system with its black-tinted mirror front, an all-new portable LG PuriCare™ Mini air purifier and laundry innovations to be announced at CES.

LG Mobile Phones: Leading the company's CES Innovation Awards for mobile devices is the groundbreaking LG G8XThinQ Dual Screen smartphone, which provides more control for scenarios where two identical OLED displays simply work better than one. Also receiving awards are the LG V50ThinQ 5G smartphone designed to connect, stream, browse, play, share and experience more, without limits, and the LG G8ThinQ with its refined minimalist design, innovative audio experiences, new camera hardware and software, and state-of-the-art touchless controls and biometric security features.

CES Innovation Awards: Owned and produced by CTA, the CES Innovation Awards program is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on engineering qualities, aesthetic and design, functionality and consumer appeal.

The full list of LG's CES 2020 Innovation Awards will be announced in conjunction with LG's CES press conference at 08:00 PST on Jan. 6, 2020 in Las Vegas. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2020 is the global stage for innovation where industry leaders and rising stars will come together Jan. 7-10 in Las Vegas to pioneer future innovation driving the ever-evolving tech industry. CES attendees will have access to the most transformative tech across various marketplaces, such as 5G, artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality, smart home, smart cities, vehicles, digital health and more.

LG Electronics Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in 140 locations and a workforce of over 70,000 around the world. With 2018 global sales of USD 54.4 billion, LG is composed of five companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Component Solutions and Business Solutions. LG is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices, including premium LG SIGNATURE and LG ThinQ products featuring artificial intelligence. For the latest LG news, go to www.LGnewsroom.com.

