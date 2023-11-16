LG HONORED WITH SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF CES 2024 INNOVATION AWARDS

LG Electronics (LG)

16 Nov, 2023

From OLED TVs to webOS Content, LG Wins the Most Awards In Its History;

LG OLED TV Recognized for 12th Consecutive Year

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized for the technological and design excellence of its latest lifestyle solutions, earning more than 30 CES® 2024 Innovation Awards across Home Appliance, Home Entertainment and B2B categories, including two coveted Best of Innovation Awards for LG OLED TVs.

Bestowed every year by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) – the organization behind CES, the world's largest annual consumer electronics tradeshow – the CES Innovation Award program recognizes innovative consumer products and services across a multitude of device and technology categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic and design.

Of the 33 CES Innovation Awards LG will receive at CES 2024, 15 have been awarded to LG TVs including 12 for LG OLED, marking the 12th consecutive year that the company's self-lit TVs have received CES Innovation Award honors. As the leader and original creator of OLED TVs, LG has refined its premium TV innovation year after year. Today, LG offers the widest lineup of OLED TVs from 42-to-97-inch screen sizes, as well as unique and innovative OLED TV form factors.  LG OLED TVs are prized by consumers worldwide for their exceptional picture quality, which delivers vibrant, accurate colors, deep blacks and infinite contrast.

Among the new LG Home Entertainment innovations also honored are LG Soundbars, LG XBOOM Portable Speakers, LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors, LG SMART Monitor, LG gram Laptops, and LG Smart TV webOS apps. LG Home Appliance products honored this year include LG SIGNATURE Washer & Dryers. LG Business Solutions products honored include LG CLOi ServeBot.

The full list and details of LG's CES 2024 Innovation Award recipients will be announced at CES 2024 on Jan. 7.

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $66 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components. LG is a 10-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

