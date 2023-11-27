LG INDUCTION COOKTOPS, RANGES FIRST IN INDUSTRY CERTIFIED TO NEW ENERGY STAR SPECS

News provided by

LG Electronics (LG)

27 Nov, 2023, 15:17 ET

ENERGY STAR Certified Induction Cooking Products Represent Key Element of LG's Whole Home Electrification Strategy

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Induction cooktops and ranges from LG Electronics are the first in the industry to be certified to the brand new ENERGY STAR® specification for residential electric cooking products, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Continue Reading
LG LSIL6334FE Energy Star-Certified Oven
LG LSIL6334FE Energy Star-Certified Oven

So far, seven LG induction products have been certified to the ENERGY STAR residential electric cooking products version 1.0 specification. The first ENERGY STAR certified induction cooktops are 30- and 36-inch LG models, a 36-inch LG STUDIO model and a 36-inch model from LG's luxury built-in appliance brand, Signature Kitchen Suite. The first ENERGY STAR certified induction ranges are three LG slide-in models.

According to the EPA, ENERGY STAR certified residential electric cooking products under the Version 1 specification will offer users, on average, energy savings of approximately 18 percent from standard electric units. ENERGY STAR certified induction models in particular offer faster heating, precision controls, easy cleaning, smart capabilities, various sensors and multiple user-friendly product features.

"Cooking products represent the next frontier for residential energy efficiency, with induction technology offering an exciting new way for American households to be part of the clean energy future," said U.S Environmental Protection Agency ENERGY STAR Products Director Ann Bailey. "If all residential electric cooking tops sold in the United States were ENERGY STAR certified, energy cost savings would grow to $160 million each year, and almost 1.75 billion pounds of greenhouse gas emissions would be prevented."

Thomas Yoon, CEO of LG Electronics North America, applauded the EPA for the new ENERGY STAR cooking specs: "As ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, we are proud to usher in the new ENERGY STAR cooking category, which will help consumers further reduce their carbon footprint." Yoon explained that the ENERGY STAR certified induction cooking products are key elements of the company's broader electrification strategy, which empowers customers to convert buildings to conserve energy, saving money and protecting the environment in the process.

In addition to electric cooking innovations, LG's suite of whole home electrification products includes ENERGY STAR certified heat-pump-enabled HVAC systems, water heaters and dryers, as well as energy storage systems and electric vehicle charging systems. To further aid in energy and cost savings, the LG ThinQ Energy platform allows customers to take control of their home's energy usage at their fingertips.

About LG Electronics USA
Ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $68 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, energy solutions and vehicle components.  The company's commitment to environmental sustainability and its "Life's Good" marketing theme encompass how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. www.LG.com.

Media Contacts:




LG Electronics USA


John I. Taylor 

JL Lavina

[email protected]

[email protected]

+1 202 719 3490

+1 917 386 4213


Jennifer Tayebi

[email protected]

+1 734 395 0780

SOURCE LG Electronics (LG)

Also from this source

LG INTRODUCES TWO NEW SMART MONITORS TO ITS LINEUP

LG INTRODUCES TWO NEW SMART MONITORS TO ITS LINEUP

LG Electronics (LG) announced today pricing and availability of its 2023 LG SMART Monitor lineup. The 32SR50F priced at $229 and 27SR50F priced at...
LG HONORED WITH SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF CES 2024 INNOVATION AWARDS

LG HONORED WITH SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF CES 2024 INNOVATION AWARDS

LG Electronics (LG) has been recognized for the technological and design excellence of its latest lifestyle solutions, earning more than 30 CES® 2024 ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.