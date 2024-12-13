LG Innotek Goes All In on Mobility at CES 2025!

Organizing a Exhibition Booth for Future Mobility in the West Hall

Showcasing 41 core components, including vehicle sensing, communication, and lighting technologies, using a user-centric storytelling technique

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) announced on December 13 that it will be participating in the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2025 (CES 2025), where it will unveil innovative components and new technologies designed for future mobility.

Organizing a Exhibition Booth for Future Mobility in the West Hall

Teaser image of the “LG Innotek Virtual Showroom,” the company’s online exhibition pavilion for CES 2025

CES 2025, set to take place in Las Vegas from January 7 to 10, 2025, will bring together innovative global companies that are pioneering future industries to showcase a wide range of new products and technologies.

Mobility is one of the most prominent sectors at CES, gaining importance each year. The West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) is expected to attract significant attention throughout the exhibition period, offering visitors the chance to experience first-hand the innovative technologies of global automotive and vehicle electronics companies aimed at ushering in a sustainable and connected future.

LG Innotek will set up an open exhibition booth near the entrance of the West Hall, the same location as this year. Unlike previous years, however, CES 2025 will be focused on the theme of future mobility.

An LG Innotek representative said, "We have designed our exhibition to reflect our focus on mobility solutions, leveraging CES as a platform for exploring new business opportunities in vehicle electronics and sensing components."

Showcasing 41 core components, including vehicle sensing, communication, and lighting technologies, using a user-centric storytelling technique

At CES 2025, LG Innotek will exhibit 41 future mobility components featuring its unique sensing, communication, lighting, and control technologies. A highlight of the booth will be the Future Vehicle Mockup, featuring 15 flagship products.

Key products include sensing components for Autonomous Driving (AD) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), such as a high-performance in-cabin camera module and high-performance Light Detection And Ranging (LiDAR) system, which will be unveiled for the first time at CES 2025. Also to be introduced are the 5G-V2X communication module, next-generation digital key solution, and vehicle connectivity products such as the Application Processor (AP) Module, the latest addition to LG Innotek's electronic components business portfolio.

The booth will also feature a separate Nexlide Zone to display actual modules and exploded views of two of LG Innotek's latest Nexlide products equipped with the company's unique vehicle lighting technology, including the Nexlide A+, a vehicle lighting module that won the CES 2025 Innovation Award.

Unique to this year's exhibition is the adoption of a user-centric storytelling technique, which highlights the company's differentiated services provided by LG Innotek's mobility components with a focus on the end user's perspective.

In a private booth, open exclusively to invited customers, LG Innotek will unveil new products, such as a Battery Management System (Wireless BMS), which is essential for electric vehicles, and the Battery Link (B-Link), an integrated solution that combines BMS, and Battery Junction Box (BJB) functions.

LG Innotek CEO Moon Hyuksoo stated, "CES 2025 will be a significant opportunity for LG Innotek to strengthen its position as a total solution provider in future mobility." He went on to say, "We remain committed to delivering innovative products and technologies that provide unique value to our customers while fostering the mobility components business as a key growth engine for the company."

On December 9, LG Innotek will also launch an online exhibition center on its website (https://lginnotek-virtualshowroom.com/ces-2025-teaser/) that replicates its offline booth at CES 2025. This platform will provide detailed information on products that will be exhibited, a 3D virtual exhibition sketch, and other resources. Online visitors will be able to gain an interactive experience that replicates the excitement of the live event.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2580498/LG____CES_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312913/5076654/logo__LG_Innotek_Logo.jpg