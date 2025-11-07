LG Innotek Reaffirms World-Leading Automotive Lighting Innovation for Second Consecutive Year

New 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' wins CES 2026 Innovation Award.

Silicon optical components reduce thickness by 71%, offering customers greater design freedom.

Delivers diverse text and animated effects, advancing V2X communication capabilities.

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo, Korea: 011070) announced on November 7, 2025, that it has been honored with a CES 2026 Innovation Award for its newly developed 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' for automobiles.

LG Innotek’s ‘Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module’, winner of the CES 2026 Innovation Award

LG Innotek has achieved the remarkable feat of receiving the CES Innovation Award for its automotive lighting solutions for two consecutive years, reaffirming its world-leading technology in the field. At CES 2025, the company won the award for 'Nexlide A+', the industry's first application of a surface light source to a front lighting module in automobiles.

Unveiled for the first time at CES 2026, the 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' offers dramatically reduced thickness, size, and weight compared to existing lighting solutions.

Traditional vehicle lighting modules incorporate plastic lenses or reflective optical components in the LED, inevitably resulting in heavy and bulky modules. To overcome these drawbacks, LG Innotek independently developed the industry's first reflective optical component made from white silicone material.

Designed with a structure that maximizes the light-reflecting properties of the color white, this component can achieve uniform brightness. It also means that additional plastic lenses or separate components for light reflection are no longer necessary.

The 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' incorporating this component is 0.12inch thick, 71% thinner than existing products. This reduced thickness has also significantly lowered the product's weight. Despite this, luminous efficiency has improved by 30% compared to previous models.

The slim, flexible silicone material allows the module to bend. Consequently, it enables the design of vehicle lighting in various shapes, such as curves, and also permits the application of lighting in locations where installation is technically challenging due to features such as front grilles or bumpers.

An LG Innotek representative said, "This automotive lighting module greatly enhances design flexibility for our automotive manufacturers while contributing to better fuel efficiency through reduced component weight. The use of silicone material also substantially reduces the risk of pedestrian injuries from impacts or shrapnel during traffic accidents."

Furthermore, the module features a reduced pixel size that is one-quarter that of conventional products. The resulting higher pixel density and quantity allows for improved lighting resolution and enhanced visibility.

In addition to all of this, the 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' significantly enhances the V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication capability of vehicle lighting. In particular, it enables the transmission of text and high-definition images via vehicle lighting and supports animated effects.

For example, during an emergency, the lighting can display text messages to communicate what is going on inside the vehicle to the outside world using the lettering function or use custom emoticons to reflect the driver's personality.

With the goal of beginning 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' mass production in the second half of 2027, LG Innotek is promoting the technology to global customers.

CEO Moon Hyuksoo stated, "Winning the CES 2026 Innovation Award once again demonstrates LG Innotek's world-leading innovation in automotive lighting solutions." He added, "We will continue to present new automotive lighting solutions that deliver distinguished customer value and expand our market presence beyond North America to Europe and Japan."

Meanwhile, LG Innotek will showcase its 'Ultra Thin Pixel Lighting Module' along with next-generation automotive lighting modules and the latest sensing solutions and communication modules for AD/ADAS at CES 2026, scheduled for January next year.

