LG Innotek Showcases 'Future Car Innovation Solutions' Ushering in the AIDV Era at CES 2026

Autonomous driving concept car and two EV mockups equipped with 35 core components

Showcasing of AI software‑based smart and safe mobility functions through 'integrated convergence solutions'

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 16, LG Innotek (CEO Moon Hyuksoo) announced that the company will take part in CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2026, where it will present a comprehensive portfolio of future mobility solutions centered on autonomous driving and electric vehicles.

To be held from January 6 to 9 in Las Vegas, United States, CES 2026 will bring together global innovation leaders from future growth industries to unveil a diverse lineup of new products and breakthrough technologies.

LG Innotek's CES 2026 invitation image sent to customers. LG Innotek will participate in CES 2026, which will be held in Las Vegas, USA, from January 6 to 9 next year, and plans to showcase a wide range of differentiated future mobility solutions.

LG Innotek will set up an exhibition booth under the overarching theme of future mobility, showcasing 35 products at the entrance of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC)'s West Hall.

At the event, LG Innotek plans to showcase integrated solutions that combine hardware and AI‑based software, going beyond individual components to position itself as a 'customer‑oriented future mobility solution' company. With the AI‑defined vehicle (AIDV) era now upon us, LG Innotek's presentation will emphasize the fact that global automakers are increasingly favoring 'turnkey solutions' that tightly integrate hardware components with software, reinforcing the company's role as a customer‑oriented mobility solutions partner.

For this year's CES, LG Innotek has revamped its exhibition approach. Instead of simply displaying a list of individual components, the company will showcase core convergence solutions installed in each vehicle mockup under two key themes representative of future mobility: autonomous driving and electric vehicles.

On the autonomous driving concept car mockup , 20 components for autonomous driving (AD) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) have been installed, covering both interior and exterior vehicle functions such as sensing, communications, and lighting. Through these products, visitors can experience LG Innotek's core competencies in AIDVs, which are emerging as a new paradigm for the future mobility era.

In particular, by actively responding to the latent needs of automakers and drivers, the company has developed an in‑cabin sensing solution lineup for vehicle interiors, positioned as the highlight of the mockup. Among these, the newly launched 'Under‑Display Camera Module' stands out as a flagship product. Besides this, LG Innotek is also focusing on convergence products that deliver distinguished customer value by integrating multiple technologies into a single solution, such as its Next‑Generation Digital Key Solution featuring child presence detection (CPD).

The company will also showcase exterior sensing products that make autonomous driving even safer. Among these, key products include the 'Active Cleaning Camera Module', which offers advanced lens‑cleaning capabilities powered by AI transformation(AX)‑based software, and next‑generation frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR and Radar systems.

The autonomous driving concept car mockup is designed to allow visitors to sit in both the driver's seat and front passenger seat in order to experience the system. Through a large signage screen installed at the front of the mockup, visitors can experience LG Innotek's differentiated autonomous driving, powered by its sensing solutions, in the form of a realistic simulation.

Additionally, the 'Ultra-Thin Pixel Lighting Module', mounted on the front and rear of the mockup and honored with a CES 2026 Innovation Award, is expected to serve as one of the booth's hero products.

The electric vehicle mockup features a lineup of 15 power and motor components, including 'B‑Link (Battery Link)', which integrates a 'Wireless Battery Management System (BMS)' and Battery Junction Bx (BJB) into a single solution. Through this, LG Innotek aims to showcase its distinctive EV component integration and design capabilities to CES 2026 visitors.

CEO Moon Hyuksoo said, "LG Innotek will use CES 2026 as an opportunity to further solidify its position as a leading company in future mobility manufacturer." Going forward, "We will continue to introduce innovative products and technologies that deliver distinguished customer value, and establish ourselves as the reliable technology partner that works with our customers to realize their vision."

LG Innotek plans to open a dedicated 'CES 2026' event page on its website, where it will provide detailed information on key exhibits and real‑time updates from the show floor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2846270/PIC_CES2026_LG_Innotek_s_Invitation.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2312913/5683414/logo__LG_Innotek_Logo.jpg