LG Innotek to introduce the most advanced UV LED at RadTech 2018

UV LED is an advanced semiconductor light source that emits ultraviolet light (UV). It eliminates germs and viruses depending on its wavelength and is used for the water, air and surface disinfection, medicine, biotechnology, and curing and light exposure equipment because of its ability to chemically react with particular substances.

RadTech 2018 is a major event in the UV industry, where more than 100 companies present their latest products and hold conferences on UV technology and market trends. In particular, the business on curing products used in various industries, such as manufacturing and printing, is actively carried out in the fair.

At RadTech 2018, LG Innotek will introduce about 30 kinds of LED packages with UV wavelengths and light outputs optimized for different applications. The company plans to introduce high-quality UV light sources to buyers, including UV-A, 305nm UV-B, and 278nm UV-C LED packages with wavelengths ranging from 365 to 415 nanometers.

LG Innotek will also showcase the world's highest 100-milliwatt UV-C LEDs, its proprietary sterilization modules, and curing and light exposure packages as well as medical and biotech packages.

Meanwhile, LG Innotek held a UV LED Forum in Seoul this March before the forum to be held in China. The forum was attended by about 1,000 people including people from the related industries, such as home appliances, sanitation facilities, and medical and manufacturing equipment, as well as people from various universities and associations.

In addition, The Company will hold a UV LED Forum in Shenzhen, Guangdong province in China on the 29th of this month. It aims to speed up cooperation with local companies and discover new partners.

"UV LED is an innovative product that enhances the quality of life by making our daily life cleaner and safer," said a company official. "We will inform the value of UV LEDs in the United States and China, which are two global business bases with high potential demand."

