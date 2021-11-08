LG Innotek's plant achieves a 100% resource recycling rate

LG Innotek's Gumi plant received the 'Platinum' level Zero Waste to Landfill validation

The company achieved a 100% resource recycling rate, reducing 970 tons of greenhouse gas per year

"LG Innotek will secure global ESG leadership"

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Innotek (CEO Cheoldong Jeong) announced on the 8th that its Gumi plant, located in Gumi, Gyeongsangbuk-do, Korea, has obtained a 'Platinum' level 'Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL)' validation, a global resource recycling verification.

The ZWTL validation is an international indicator that Underwriters Laboratories (UL), a global safety science company, issues by evaluating corporate resource recycling rate. UL gives 'Platinum' level validation for 100% industrial waste recycling rate, 'Gold' for 95~99%, and 'Silver' for 90~94%.

The resource recycling rate (waste recycling rate) of the Gumi plant certified is 100%. This facility achieved complete zero waste to the landfill and received the highest 'Platinum' level validation.

The annual amount of recycled waste at LG Innotek's Gumi plant reaches 22,000 tons. Recycling this amount of waste can reduce nearly 970 tons of greenhouse gas emissions (tCO2eq, carbon dioxide equivalent) per year. This is equivalent to the amount of greenhouse gas that 150,000 pine trees absorb in a year.

LG Innotek has continued to make various efforts to promote resource recycling to realize zero waste to the landfill.

The company recycles waste glass and synthetic resins discharged from the production process into raw materials for cement and plastics. It also collects and reuses gold and copper contained in wastewater sludge (sediments generated during wastewater treatment and water purification) and scrapped products to minimize waste of raw materials.

At the same time, all employees are participating in recycling in their daily lives, including separate discharge of transparent PET bottles and reducing the use of plastic.

LG Innotek plans to additionally acquire ZWTL verification at its other domestic sites located in Gwangju and Pyeongtaek.

Yeongsu Park, Head of Safety&Environment Division, said, "LG Innotek has been focusing on green management with the goal of 'zero environmental impact' for sustainable business," adding, "We will secure global ESG leadership by actively promoting carbon neutrality declaration and joining RE100."

Meanwhile, the company is making meaningful achievements in its green initiatives as it accelerates ESG management.

LG Innotek reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 11% year-on-year in 2020 through introducing renewable energy and high-efficiency production equipment within its facilities. In addition, the company cut its water consumption by 7% in 2020 compared to 2019 as it expanded investment in water resource recycling facilities and systematically managed water use.

In recognition of such eco-friendly management performance, LG Innotek received the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate Change Korea Awards for two consecutive years from 2019 to 2020, and CDP Water Korea Best Awards for four consecutive years from 2017 to 2020.

About LG Innotek Co.,Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of the LG group. The company's business units include core components for mobiles, automotive, display, semiconductors, and IoT. Furthermore, the company has cooperated closely with the mobile devices, home appliances, and automotive companies, producing camera modules, automotive electronic components, wireless communication modules, and substrate materials.

LG Innotek is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and its sales subsidiaries are located in Germany, USA, China, Japan, and Taiwan with production subsidiaries in China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Poland. For more information, please refer to the website: www.lginnotek.com

SOURCE LG Innotek