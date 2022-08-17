LG Innotek's Quality Control Gets Recognition from a Global Premium Vehicle Maker

LG Innotek has maintained Jaguar Land Rover Quality Certification for two years in a row.

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Aug. 17, LG Innotek (CEO Cheol-Dong Jeong) announced that the company had maintained Jaguar Land Rover Quality Certification awarded by the global premium vehicle maker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) for two years in a row.

Jaguar Land Rover evaluates the quality and delivery compliance of the components that its partner companies supply to the company and selects the partners that has shown excellence and awards them the certification.

DC-DC converter that LG Innotek supplies to Jaguar Land Rover

LG Innotek received the certification for the first time in its history last year. Even if the certification is obtained, it could be revoked at any time if the quality is judged to be unsatisfactory. LG Innotek has maintained the certification for two years in a row for its achievement of the Zero Quality Defect goal in 2020 and 2021.

The certification that LG Innotek received this time has a significant meaning in that the company's quality system has been recognized by a global premium car manufacturer. Automotive components are subjected to thorough quality control as they are directly linked to the lives of drivers and passengers as well as pedestrians. Especially, as Jaguar Land Rover produces premium automobiles, its quality criteria is known to be very rigorous and thorough.

LG Innotek has supplied DC-DC converters to Jaguar Land Rover since 2017 and has been recognized for the innovative performance and quality of the product. DC-DC converter is a component that converts high-voltage direct current from the battery into low-voltage direct current suitable for the internal components of an automobile.

LG Innotek has been recognized for its perfect quality control among major global automobile and automotive component manufacturers, including General Motors, German Continental AG, and Schaeffler.

These outcomes are the result of the company's rigorous quality innovations carried out since 2005 to achieve the goal of zero quality defect for automotive components.

The company has raised the bar for automobile quality control standards continuously through acquiring global certifications, complying with new standards such as cybersecurity, and participating in the development of new standards.

LG Innotek has acquired the international information security standard ISO27001 certification and the global vehicle information security certification TISAX(Trusted Information Security Assessment eXchange) in the field of automotive components.

In addition, the company has acquired ASPICE (Automotive Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination) CL3, a certification for evaluating the software development process of automotive components, and has participated in the international standardization of autonomous driving (ISO 21448), the development of the international EV (Electric Vehicle) charging control standard (ISO/IEC15118), and the Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC).

By receiving the Jaguar Land Rover Quality Certification, LG Innotek has proven its quality competitiveness in the global market for automotive components. It also gave a push to the automotive component business that the company had actively nurtured as a key business.

Byaeng kuk Yoo, the Head of Automotive Components & Electronics Business Unit, said, "The company will make efforts to innovate customer experience in the field of next-generation automotive components by leveraging its top-notch quality control system and cutting-edge technologies in vehicle sensors, cameras, communication modules, etc."

Especially, the company will make efforts to improve the constitution of its automotive component business this year. To do so, the company will focus on enhancing its profit structure by developing platform models (general-purpose products for minimizing customization) and improving the soundness of the ordering process. In addition, the company will solidify its customer foundation and continue to secure its position in the global automotive component market.

About LG Innotek Co.,Ltd.

LG Innotek is a cutting-edge materials and components manufacturer and an affiliate of the LG group. The company's business units include core components for mobile, automotive, display, semiconductor, and IoT products. Furthermore, the company has cooperated closely with the mobile devices, home appliances, and automotive companies, producing camera modules, automotive electronic components, wireless communication modules, and substrate materials.

LG Innotek is headquartered in Seoul, Korea and its sales subsidiaries are located in Germany, USA, Mainland China, Japan, and Taiwan with production subsidiaries in Mainland China, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mexico, and Poland. For more information, please refer to the website: www.lginnotek.com

