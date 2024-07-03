LG INTRODUCES ITS FIRST CURATED CONTENT CHANNEL "LG CHANNELS SHOWCASE"

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA today announced the launch of its new FAST channel on LG Channels, "LG Channels Showcase" (Channel 999). The latest free streaming channel features a wide range of studio films from Amazon MGM Studios, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures Entertainment and Shout! Studios. "LG Channels Showcase" presents a curated collection of fan-favorite movies and exclusive content available only on LG Channels, including its award-winning series LG Presents: The Rivalries.

In July, the channel will showcase Hercules (2014), Tomb Raider (2018), Pompeii (2014) and Red Dawn (2012). Additional feature-length films featured within the new channel's rotating library include, The Terminator, Thelma & Louise, Sophie's Choice, Big Eyes and more.

Also discoverable on "LG Channels Showcase" is LG Channels' exclusive docuseries, LG Presents: The Rivalries, which features intense NCAA matchups in Division II and Division III sports. Content connoisseurs can also enjoy LG's Taste of Tennessee series where BBQ expert and author host Matt Moore is joined by local Nashville restaurant owners and former Tennessee Titans players to celebrate the power of community, cuisine, and optimism in the Volunteer State.

LG Channels is available on LG Smart TVs (models 2016-present) and can easily be accessed by pressing the dedicated key on the LG Magic Remote or via the home screen.

LG Channels has consistently ranked among the top five most accessed apps on LG Smart TVs across all regions where the service is offered, attracting an increasing number of viewers. With a wide selection of content, from blockbuster feature films to binge-able series, "LG Channels Showcase" has much to offer LG Smart TV owners.

Coming in July to LG Channels Showcase

July Movie Marathons:

Fourth of July Marathon 7/4 The Lucky Ones , Home of The Brave , Killing Streets (1991) and Windtalkers

Summer Vacation Marathon 7/13 Beach Party , Blame it On Rio , But I'm a Cheerleader , and Man Up

Summer Romance Marathon 7/21 Vicky Cristina Barcelona , Mystic Pizza and Look Who's Talking

Sports Movie Marathon 7/26 – 7/27 Beach Kings , Flying Scotsman , Swimming Upstream , The Cutting Edge, The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold , Hurricane Season , The Longshots , More Than A Game , Pride and Who's Your Caddy



