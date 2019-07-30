LG Introduces New UltraFine 5K Display

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA introduced a new 27-inch UltraFine™ 5K Display1 which, along with the company's 24-inch UltraFine 4K Display2, gives consumers two high-quality monitors that are designed specifically for the latest Apple products.

Designed to enhance productivity, the LG UltraFine 5K delivers powerful all-around performance and the latest connectivity options. LG's new 27-inch UltraFine 5K Display which, along with the company’s 24-inch UltraFine 4K Display, gives consumers two high-quality monitors that are designed specifically for the latest Apple products. With powerful all-around performance, LG's new UltraFine 5K Monitor offers extended usability and seamless connectivity with Mac and iPad Pro.

LG's UltraFine displays deliver amazing image quality when connected to a Mac or iPad Pro. Designed to enhance productivity, the LG UltraFine 5K delivers powerful all-around performance and the latest connectivity options. With Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C support, the monitor is an ideal companion for the latest Mac notebooks and desktops, as well as iPad Pro. LG's 5K monitor allows users to configure a versatile Mac workstation with video, audio and data transfer through a single cable. And thanks to 94 watts of power, the LG UltraFine 5K can also charge any USB-C compliant host such as Mac or iPad.

The LG UltraFine 5K is a superior wide-screen solution that delivers precise detail and color for creative designers, photographers and videographers. It boasts P3 wide color gamut and 500-nit brightness for optimized images, no calibration required. The monitor's 218 pixels per inch (PPI) results in more than 14.7 million pixels that render incredibly lifelike images and razor-sharp text for viewing multiple windows and tools simultaneously. The built-in camera, microphone, and stereo speakers provide a rich multimedia experience.

The LG UltraFine 5K is designed for next-level convenience, with adjustable height and tilt for maximum user comfort. Compatibility with macOS Mojave 10.14.6 and iOS 12.4 enables users to control brightness and volume directly from the Touch Bar or keyboard on MacBook Pro. Additionally, the monitor's ambient light sensor automatically adjusts screen brightness when connected to a Mac. The retail price for the UltraFine 5K is $1,299.99.

With the LG UltraFine 4K monitor's screen at 23.7-inches, ten percent larger than the previous version, users can experience similarly realistic colors and the full coverage of the P3 wide color gamut and 500-nit brightness. The monitor's quality build and design and easy connectivity give users maximum ability to explore their creativity. With a Mac, the Thunderbolt 3 ports can be used to daisy chain two 4K displays.

The LG UltraFine 5K is now available at apple.com and select Apple Stores.

