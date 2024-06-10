LG INVITES INFOCOMM ATTENDEES TO 'STEP INTO SPECTACULAR,' EXPERIENCE DIZZYING ARRAY OF COMMERCIAL INNOVATIONS

LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Business Solutions USA is bringing a show-stopping array of commercial digital displays, ad-enabled EV chargers, laptops, projectors, system management software and much more to InfoComm 2024.

According to LG Business Solutions USA's Head of Marketing Dave Bacher, with more than 40 innovative LG products on display, booth visitors can "Step Into Spectacular" and experience cutting-edge solutions to suit a wide array of commercial projects.

"LG is leading the way at InfoComm 2024 with groundbreaking displays, business tools and control capabilities, empowering integrators and business owners to deploy easy-to-use systems that deliver excellent experiences for business owners, employees and customers," Bacher said.

Attendees will be wowed by the giant new 1.9mm fine-pitch "Kinetic LED" designed for diverse settings like shopping malls and airports. The striking installation presents a 20-foot-wide by 12-foot-tall kinetic screen consisting of several LED fine pitch (model LSBC019) panels that move in sync with atmospheric music to display vibrant digital art.

MicroLED displays can be found throughout LG's booth, including the new 136-inch Next Generation MicroLED and 118-inch All-in-One with a 0.6mm pixel pitch that can instantly turn any space into a captivating media experience. The MAGNIT MicroLED with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) will also be on display. This model delivers excellent low-grayscale performance, ensuring superior image clarity and enabling users to see exactly what's happening during the darkest scenes. The MAGNIT MicroLED display is also certified for color consistency over a wide viewing angle.

The Luxury Retail Zone previews LG's double-sided display that features an 86-inch LED for window viewing and a 75-inch LCD for customer messaging indoors, a retail concept display that leverages a 30-inch Transparent OLED display, a 55-inch Transparent OLED that offers unique content opportunities and a 37-inch Ultrawide Stretch display that enables banner or column messaging to maximize space utilization.

The Café and Bakery Zone showcases applications for LG's Transparent OLED displays including a touch-capable model. Another highlight is the upcoming 79-inch Stretch display that offers a 1.5mm, 1.8mm or 2.5mm pixel pitch and 32:9 aspect ratio. This zone also features signage displays from 32 inches to 110 inches, as well as a 27-inch touchscreen kiosk for ordering and a 16-inch LG gram laptop ideal for backend employee needs including content control for displays.

In the Drive-Thru Zone, integrators can experience LG's high brightness outdoor displays that range from 22 inches to a bold new 86-inch model that offers 4K Ultra HD resolution and 3,300 nits of brightness, enabling a wide range of drive-thru ordering configurations.

The Education Zone shows LG signage deployed for campus messaging alongside in-class learning technologies such as LG gram laptops and the popular 75-inch LG CreateBoard, a multi-touch digital whiteboard that offers educators enhanced content sharing capabilities and deeper student engagement.

The Meeting Room Zone presents solutions including a 105-inch LCD model and a 171-inch LED All-in-One with stereo speakers, which each feature a 21:9 aspect ratio optimized for Microsoft Front Row and LG's MAGNIT technology through a 136-inch All-in-One MicroLED model with a 0.7mm pixel pitch and a build-to-size model with a 0.9mm pixel pitch. An additional marine-grade DVLED display shows that LG is also addressing outdoor spaces.

In the Sports Bar Zone, LG shows how various digital displays can be implemented for messaging, entertainment and interactive experiences with its new high-brightness window facing 75-inch display, a 55-inch transparent OLED display, a touch-enabled 30-inch transparent OLED display, and a 65-inch UHD display.

The LG SHIELD Zone showcases LG's new security platform for webOS™ 6.0 devices, a powerful cybersecurity system with five layers of protection, including Connected Service, Application, OS, System and Hardware. This software is particularly crucial for businesses that share confidential data and information, as it helps safeguard against intellectual property infringement as well.

The booth also highlights two versions of the new LG Level 2 EV Charger featuring enclosures by Melitron. One is outfitted with a 22-inch LG display, and the other with a 55-inch LG display, each offering owners messaging opportunities and the ability to develop new revenue streams through paid advertising.

Visitors to the Software Solutions Zone can learn about the new LG Business Cloud, a multi-service SaaS cloud platform that provides integrators and business owners simple access to the powerful capabilities of LG ConnectedCare, LG Pro:Centric Cloud, LG Pro:Centric Stay and LG SuperSign Cloud.

Finally, LG's 97-inch OLED and a 37-inch stretch displays highlight the "Better Life for All," program, the company's robust ESG (environment-social-governance) commitments to people and the planet. The program's six key focus areas – carbon neutrality, circularity, clean technology, decent workplace, diversity & inclusion and design for all – align with ESG goals of major customers.

InfoComm 2024 Booth #W2125

