LG Launches 2020 Gram Laptop Computers

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced immediate availability of the full line of 2020 LG gram laptops at LG-authorized retailers nationwide. Led by the CES® 2020 Innovation Award-winning 17-inch LG gram 17, the 2020 line features long-lasting battery life and light-weight portability while delivering enhanced performance proving that portability, performance and battery life can coexist in a laptop.

The 2020 laptops – 17-inch model 17Z90N, 15-inch model 15Z90N, and 14-inch models 14Z90N and 14T90N – all feature the latest 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processor with Iris® Plus graphics and up to 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory. With twice the graphics processing power of last year's models, the 2020 LG grams deliver a smoother, faster and more powerful experience. The new LG grams all include Wi-Fi 6, resulting in an enhanced connectivity, and come with a Mega Cooling System.

LG's flagship LG gram 17 and the LG gram 15 both feature a larger 80Wh battery so users can make the most of their portability and enjoy long hours without the need to connect to an outlet. The 17-inch model features up to 17 hours of battery life and 15-inch model delivers up to 18.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Both 14-inch LG gram and 2-in-1 models feature a 72Wh battery and now have ThunderboltTM 3 connectivity to continue the tradition of providing long usage times and the power of productivity. The 2-in-1 model boasts up to 20.5 hours of battery life and the regular 14-inch model delivers up to 18.5 hours of battery life on a single charge. The entire 2020 lineup also introduces a more seamless and premium aesthetic with minimalist design.

Specifications:



LG gram 17 (17Z90N) LG gram 15 (15Z90N) LG gram 14 (14Z90N) LG gram 2-in-1 (14T90N) Suggested Prices $1,849.99 $1,299.99 $1,199.99 $1,599.99 Display Size 17-inch 15.6-inch 14-inch 14-inch Battery Life Up to 17 hours Up to 18.5 hours Up to 18.5 hours Up to 20.5 hours LCD WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS with Touch, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 Aspect Ratio 16:10 16:9 16:9 16:9 Weight 1350g (2.98lbs) 1120g (2.47lbs) 999g (2.2lbs) 1145g (2.52lbs) Size 380.6 x 262.6 x 17.4mm (14.98 x 10.34 x 0.69 inches) 357.6 x 225.3 x 16.8mm (14.08 x 8.87 x 0.66 inches) 323.4 x 209.8 x 16.8mm (12.73 x 8.26 x 0.66 inches) 324.6 x 210.8 x 17.9mm (12.78 x 8.3 x 0.7 inches) Battery 80Wh 80Wh 72Wh 72Wh CPU 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor ﻿ 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor 10th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

LG Electronics USA, Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics, Inc., a $53 billion global innovator in technology and manufacturing. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, mobile phones, commercial displays, air conditioning systems, solar energy solutions and vehicle components. The "Life's Good" marketing theme encompasses how LG is dedicated to people's happiness by exceeding expectations today and tomorrow. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. www.LG.com.

