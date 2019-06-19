LG Launches 4K Hospitality Solution

MINNEAPOLIS, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA Business Solutions is introducing an integrated system designed to transform how hotels, bars and restaurants can manage 4K content on LG Ultra HD TVs designed specifically for the hospitality industry. Complementing LG's broad assortment of commercial 4K UHD TVs, the new 4K video management system provides a centralized way of controlling multiple displays in public spaces.

The system has a simple interface, which allows control of channels on each display by bartenders and staff to play content directly on LG hospitality TVs with the Pro:Idiom digital rights management system and Pro:Centric smart platform, explained Richard Lewis, vice president, technology and research, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions.

Pro:Idiom unlocks access to premium content to help assure rapid and broad deployment of high-value digital content. The Pro:Centric application makes switching between content options – including broadcast TV, streaming services, external devices and today's most popular entertainment providers – simple and fast.

"With the LG custom application, users can easily dive into and enjoy a limitless world of premium content – including 4K HDR satellite content," said Lewis. "The system is simple to install, easy to manage and less than half the size and cost of a traditional switched matrix video system using stacked receivers."

The content management system is compatible with LG's Pro:Idiom- and Pro:Centric-equipped hospitality TVs. For 2019, LG 4K UHD commercial TVs include 49-, 55-, 65- and 75-inch class LCD/LED models and 55- and 65-inch class OLED models. Establishments seeking a retrofit option can use this system with the addition of the LG STB-5500 set-top box.

Demonstrated at the 2019 Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference (LG Booth #1926) the LG 4K hospitality solution is based on Technicolor's Mediatune system and DIRECTV's COM3000 satellite headend system for the commercial market. For more information, please visit www.lgsolutions.com.

About LG Business Solutions

The LG Electronics USA Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. lodging and hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, healthcare, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Electronics USA Business Solutions delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $54 billion global force in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions. LG is a 2019 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com.

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

Related Links

http://www.lgsolutions.com

